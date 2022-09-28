Forage management this time of year is a balancing act: back off grazing and (potentially) give up forage we could really use right now or go ahead and use what we can hoping stands will come out on the other side as strong as ever. There isn’t one right answer.

As a general rule, perennial forages will benefit from a period of rest and regrowth prior to fall dormancy. When moisture is adequate and temperatures optimum (remember: the optimum temperature for warm season grasses is vastly different than that for cool season forages), grasses grow rapidly. Photosynthesis occurs and green leaves transfer energy to leaves. When adequate leaf area is attained, energy is translocated to root systems. This maintains the plant through winter and initiates spring green-up. It’s a simple, but often overlooked process that has a lot to do with how plants prosper/perish, and can be a tough one for forage producers trying to balance their forage need with their available forage resource.

