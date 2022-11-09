The first day of winter is fast approaching as the days have grown shorter with the time turned back. The skies have grown cloudy and some blustery days are in the forecast as the weathermen are saying that we should have seen our first snowflakes by the time you read this article.
It has been many years since early November has seen a snowfall of any accumulation. This year it just might spoil all the weathermen’s contest of the first snowfall. We are actually supposed to get some accumulation of the white stuff within the next two weeks.
The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting storminess during the winter season with plenty of snow for our area. Get in line to reserve your reindeer and sleigh now.
The Almanac also is predicting that we should get ready to hibernate. One might want to check with the local retailers and order a snowblower now.
Don’t eat too much turkey because you will need to be in shape to shovel snow. Although a few more inches of seasonal “girth” would help with keeping one warm while out in the cold.
With snow being predicted parents should be thinking of sleds for Christmas. Of course, if there is a lot of snow the sled could turn into a mode of transportation.
Shopping should be easy this year for the Christmas holiday. Think mittens, long- johns, and ear muffs for the stocking stuffers. Suffering from cold feet during this time of year can be solved with foot warmers, insulated socks, and insulated boots.
Did you know that when it is bitterly cold it is best to layer your clothing? Three layers of clothes are actually as warm as you can get with a heavy coat on top. It is best to check if you can move your arms to see if you can move them or the birds might just use you as a perch.
One area of caution is not to try to go skating on the Missouri River. Missouri is the fastest-flowing river in the United States, so while it may look like it is frozen it does not freeze hard enough to allow people to go ice skating.
Some commonsense suggestions: 1. Do not throw snowballs at passing cars 2. Take your time shoveling snow or have someone come and do the shoveling for you 3. If you are getting short of breath, stop what you are doing and rest, the snow won’t go away and will still be there when you return 4. Tingling in your fingers or toes usually means you have been out in the cold too long.
Winter will be upon us whether it is this week, month, or season. Enjoy and be safe.
