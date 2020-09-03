Yesterday I was talking with a friend in Kansas City, a married man who has several children from his wife’s first marriage. I was asking him how he and the family are doing these days without Mass. He said that they all gather and have dinner together on Sundays. Then they read the readings for the liturgy of the day and talk about it. The oldest son, about 24 years old, said recently “I don’t want to do this anymore. It is too hard and requires too much.” And that is exactly what the gospel tells us when Jesus says that his followers have to take up their own cross in order to follow him.
I have been noticing that when we gather for prayers in the middle of the day, a shadow falls right between two of the pews and forms a kind of a crossing shape. It suggested to me the image of a one-way sign. It looks like an arrow that is pointing in one direction. For me, it is a symbol of the shadow of the cross and of the way to follow Christ, that is, to embrace the cross.
Right now, across town at the college, and in every school, there is a cross to face – the cross of the corona virus. I listened to a talk given by the president of Benedictine College, Steve Minis. He was addressing this issue and asked students to pay attention to distancing and wearing facemasks. Over and over in this talk, as he urged them to take care of one another, he asked them to do this “for the sake of the flock.” When the college community takes up this cross of protecting each other, we hold on to the ideal of education and the mission of our college.
That is what we have done here among the sisters as well. It is for the sake of the flock that we are trying to protect one another. Think of all the crosses that many people, including our community, have faced during this time of pandemic. It is a difficult road we have been on for this 5 and a half months, and we don’t yet know how many months we still have ahead of us.
Like so many of you, our community has lost loved ones during this time and we have not been able to be present for their funerals, or for marriages, graduations and other important events. Our health is harder to maintain. We may have aches and pains we did not have before. We have not been able to touch people physically in the same way we are used to doing, to give hugs, to embrace them and look them directly in the face.
It seems like it is just one thing after another and I believe that all of this is our cross right now. Whatever is in front of us, this is what we have to bear. It is at this very time, in these very things, that we stand before the cross and we embrace it.
Every day, our community reads from the Rule of St. Benedict and we recently read a commentary by Esther de Waal that I would like to share because I think it fits perfectly what we are going through. She says, “Benedict puts everything into perspective by asking if that is not something that I should expect if I am following Christ. It is ... daily perseverance in all the trials that conform me to the example of Christ. If I am patient in these circumstances, ... I am listening to the voice of Christ. What I am being asked to do here is simply to fulfill the law of love.”
