How we handle things in life, generally is far more important, than the “things” we try to handle. This is to me the case with the Covid 19 virus that has been center stage now for the last three months. While there is little doubt the Virus is a serious thing and should be addressed as such, I am wondering if we as a nation didn’t overreact.
I suppose the fact that there are many unknowns, we tend to fear it for that alone. Knowing that many have died or will die, or could die, we tend to focus on that, overlooking the rest of the facts. But as in all cases, all facts should be considered when available, and act accordingly.
Reacting with mandatory orders, mask or no mask suggestions, bed shortages, ventilator needs, and so-called models given by the experts that change their minds daily, doesn’t really give an A+ on the confidence scale. It seems too much like political folly. The “who is to blame game”.
But the thing being overlooked, and we seem willing to do so, is the constitutional avoidance of non-elected “experts”. The whole basis of our constitution is the individual’s rights and limiting the powers of the government. We are apparently carelessly tossing this premise aside. We have strangers determining many of our daily actions. The right to travel, the right to assemble, in some areas the right to bear arms, freedom of speech, even freedom of the press is at risk. Now, even Governors are trying to prohibit freedom to worship. If you have read the constitution, and I hope you have, you won’t find an asterisk at the end of any of the bill of rights making a claim that this is valid till someone gets sick.
My fear is that the short-lived corona virus may have an everlasting negative affect on our constitution. We are the self-governed, and this concept is vanishing, at our own hands.
Flying the Flag of good intentions many times masks the tyranny of what St. Augustine called –libido dominandi---the lust to dominate.
I sympathize with all who have had a loss in this pandemic, or suffer from the disease, but we must be careful how we react. Information, education, truthful analysis and open conversation is the best bet on curbing this. Those who operate from the bully pulpit with threats of punishment for non-compliance, will create a victim as well. The constitution itself.
Be safe but stay Free.
