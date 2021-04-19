For the past month I have been engaging with my eye doctor. I've had two cataracts removed which isn't a serious thing in itself. But what goes into this surgery is what baffles me.
The first time I went to the eye doctor, he scheduled me for a 9:15 appointment. No problem. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage got me there 15 minutes ahead of time to make sure I wouldn't be late.
An hour later, I finally got in to see the doctor. I think he is, on the side, trying to develop patience in my life.
On the first visit, I had to wear a mask, and it's no problem for me. If it makes other people feel happy, so be it. I'm just not real happy about wearing a mask.
As I was sitting waiting for my appointment, the lobby began filling up with new patients. An old guy sat next to me, and we nodded heads. I went back to what I was doing.
In a few minutes, I begin to smell something rather disgusting. I didn't want to look over to the guy next to me, but I did not smell that before he sat down, so I decided that I could not take that stench any longer.
I got up to get a drink of water prepared for us, washed my hands, and then sat at another place.
This time an older woman came in and sat two seats away. Again I nodded my head, smiled, and went back to reading.
Then I smelled that smell again. This was getting to be rather ridiculous. I can understand some old man smelling that bad, but I was a little confused as to why this woman smelled like that.
As I was thinking, a terrible thought rumbled in my head. This thought cannot be true, I said to myself. But what if this stench is not coming from the outside but rather from the inside of my mask?
That idea was preposterous, and I wanted to throw it out as quickly as possible. But you know how it is; a thought will haunt you until you pay attention to it.
Cautiously, I pulled my mask down, took a deep smell of my breath and almost passed out. That stench was my breath.
The problem was that my mouth was in close proximity to my eyes of which the doctor was going to be working on. Something had to be done before the doctor called me in.
As I was thinking of this, the nurse walked into the room and called my name and took me into the surgical room.
I tried keeping my mouth closed as much as possible, hoping that a closed mouth and several masks would work.
The doctor finished his surgery, and just as he was going out the door, he turned and looked at me and said, "Are you sure you didn't have any breakfast? Smells like you ate garbage this morning."
My patience deflated right there.
“Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain” (James 5:7).
Patience doesn't come easy, but it does have a wonderful reward attached to it.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.