As landscape nurseries fill their lots with trees for spring planting, buyers can prepare themselves to take their purchase home for successful planting.
Proper planting will allow for quicker establishment. The things you do wrong
while planting may not be able to be corrected later. So those first steps have a big effect on how quickly the tree grows.
With spring landscaping season, K-State Research and Extension provide tips on planting trees:
1. Select the right tree for the home site by choosing trees adapted to specific locations. Consider nuisance fruit or disease-resistant varieties. For example, many crabapple varieties are resistant to apple scab and rust diseases. Keep in mind the mature tree size to ensure enough room.
2. Keep the tree well watered and in a shady location until planting. When moving the tree, lift it by the root ball or pot and not by the trunk.
3. Prior to planting, remove all wires, labels, cords or anything else tied to the plant. If left on, they may eventually girdle the tree.
4. Dig a proper hole. Plant the tree on solid ground, not fill dirt. In other words, don't dig the hole too deep and then add soil back to the hole before placing the tree. Make the hole deep enough for the tree to sit slightly above nursery level. The root flare, or the point where trunk and roots meet, should be visible. The planting hole width should be three times the width of the root ball. Loosening the soil five times the diameter of the root ball will allow faster root spread.
5. Remove all containers from the root ball. Cut away plastic pots. Roll burlap and wire baskets back into the hole and cut the excess away. If you can remove the wire basket without disturbing the root ball, do it. If roots have been circling around in the container, cut them and spread them out so they do not become girdling roots later in the life of the tree.
6. Backfill the hole with the same soil that was removed. Loosen the fill soil to ensure no clods or clumps. Add water to insure good root to soil contact and prevent air pockets.
7. Don't cut back the branches of a tree after planting except those that are rubbing or damaged. The leaf buds release a hormone that encourages root growth. If the tree is cut back, the reduced number of leaf buds results in less hormone released and therefore fewer roots being formed.
