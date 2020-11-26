In the gospel of St. Matthew, 25:31-46, Jesus describes the Last Judgment as “separating the sheep from the goats.” Just as a shepherd separates his sheep from his goats and places them on opposite sides, Jesus warns, so will God sort out all people. He will say to the one group, “Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.” Jesus goes on to identify several other good works on which all will be judged. The people who are saved (the sheep) will ask “When did I see you thirsty and give you a drink” etc., and will be told, “Whenever you did this for another, you did it for me.” Of course, the people who have been rejected (the goats) will also ask, “When were you a stranger and I did not welcome you?” etc., and they will get a similar response: “When you did not do it for the least of your brothers and sisters, you did not do it for me.”
I must admit that sometimes I get preoccupied with rather weird things when I am preparing these reflections. I became curious as to just what the differences are between real sheep and goats. For starters, sheep have 54 chromosomes whereas goats have 60 chromosomes. A sheep’s tail points downward; a goat’s upward. Sheep have a woolly coat that needs shearing while goats often don’t need any shearing. Sheep have manes; goats have beards. The sheep’s horns are thick and curvy; the goat’s horns are narrower and straight. Both of them are about the same size, but the meat is different. The body structure of the sheep is such that they have more meat; goats are more compact and slimmer. Sheep have a more mellow personality and stay where they are, whereas goats tend to be independent, curious, and troublesome. While the sheep are grazing, the goats go to investigate. Although both smell, the goats smell more (except one kind that doesn’t smell at all!). Sometimes the two animals can mate but the offspring are born dead.
Now I know that this is probably more than you ever wanted to know about sheep and goats. What’s the point? One of the points that Jesus might be making in this story is that we need to make a distinction in our lives. We need to be able to make a distinction in who we listen to, what we invest ourselves in. In the Civil War, we had a nation full of people, all of them basically good people, but a distinction had to be made and they had to decide what side they would be on. Likewise, in World War II, Germany was full of good people, but they had to make a distinction about what was happening and about what was the truth
This is our issue too. We have to make distinctions of what follows the gospel and what doesn’t follow the gospel, not only in our behavior, but also in what influences the culture. What is the right thing? In Jesus’s summary, the right thing is to care: for the poor, the thirsty, the stranger, the sick, the imprisoned, all those of no value. That’s why Jesus has the sheep asking, “When did we see you that way?” We must see everyone in need. And when we are told something or receive a message in any way, we have to be able to tell whether it is true or is really something else in sheep’s clothing. We can only tell by going back to what we are told in this gospel and learning to make the right distinction.
