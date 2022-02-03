Ever wonder why teens do what they do? Why do they take so many risks? How can they sleep so much? Why are friends now seemingly more important than parents? How can they play video games for hours on end?
Many of these questions can be answered when you know how the adolescent brain develops. Until recently it was believed that most of the brain development occurred at early stages, but with new technology available, it I know known that there is a tremendous amount of brain development happening during the teen years.
Part of the brain---where physical coordination, emotion and motivations are controlled---matures first. Later, the part of the brain that is responsible for decision making, considering consequences and making good judgement will develop. That maturing process is not fully completed until age 25! Drugs and alcohol consumed during those developing year are particularly dangerous.
This information has huge implications when you think about risks that teens are willing to take. Instead of pulling away, parents need to keep involved with their teens. Even though teens may resist it, the parents’ role is to help their teens make good judgements. That does not mean becoming a “helicopter” parent, hovering over every move. It does mean setting realistic boundaries and expectations for your teen. Allow them to make as many decisions as possible, and to fail at times, but try to step in when their safety is concerned.
Parents can also help teens direct their desire for risk-taking into constructive avenues. Participating in sports is one-way teens can test their limits, but within a safe environment. If they are not interested in sports, there are other ways to take risks. Encourage them to step out of their comfort zone and learn a new skill---possibly something that could lead to a future career.
Volunteer in places where they can give of their talent and time to others. Combine an interest with the risk of being an entrepreneur---start their own business!
Parents can take heart in know that many typical teen behaviors can be explained by understanding what is happening with brain development. Pick your battles carefully, realizing that teen’s ability to make good decisions is a work in progress. Parenting a teen is marathon, not a sprint!
