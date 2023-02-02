The 2022 yield loss from diseases affecting the Kansas corn crop was recently estimated at somewhere around ten percent. Four percent was attributed to nematode losses, and another three percent from stalk rots. The other three percent is blamed on a combination of ear rot diseases and the ones we spend most of our time worrying about: foliar diseases.

Tar Spot was one of those foliar diseases in 2022. First reported in the Midwest in 2015, the disease has spread through the Corn Belt, reaching Kansas in mid-September, affecting fields in Nemaha, Doniphan, Brown, Atchison, Jackson, and Jefferson Counties. It’s contribution to yield loss was likely minimal, affecting most fields too late in the season to result in damage.

