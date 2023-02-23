As we head into Lent, a season of examining our lives and repenting for our failings, we can really start with the reading that many churches use on the Sunday before Lent begins. It is a long gospel from Matthew, chapter 5, verses 17 to 37. It begins with, “Jesus said to his disciples: "Do not think that I have come to abolish the law or the prophets. … Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven. But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”
First of all, this passage is a conversation between Jesus and his disciples. He is going to set out for them how they are supposed to live. He warns them not to be like the Scribes and Pharisees who make a big show of their observance of the law, but are not really righteous. He is saying that they may keep the laws, but the law never gets to their hearts. For example, he says that the law says not to kill anyone, in other words, to take your hand and actually kill another person. But Jesus is teaching more: “But I say to you, whoever is angry with his brother or sister will be liable to judgment.” In other words, even if we don’t kill them, we may in our hearts wish that someone was dead, that we would like them to be dead right now. This goes not to the act but to the intention in our hearts.
He goes on to talk about something even more challenging: “And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one of your members than to have your whole body go into Gehenna.” As hard as this sounds, it really is just strongly telling the disciples that our whole being has to be there. He is not saying to literally put out your eye or cut off your hand, but that we must be aware of how we use our bodies and how they can lead to sin if we do not have the right intentions in our hearts.
In another part of the reading, he says, “Do not swear by your head, for you cannot make a single hair white or black. Let your 'Yes' mean 'Yes,' and your 'No' mean 'No.' So for me, when I hear this gospel, I think that it is about integrity. It calls us to hear the words of Jesus, the commands of the law, not just with our ears but with our whole being.
When we enter into the Christian life, there are rules. We can walk through life just following the rules, but unless we have integrity, unless the word goes deeply into our hearts, the practices are useless. Our focus must be on whatever will help us seek and find God. Furthermore, Jesus says, “Therefore, if you bring your gift to the altar, and there recall that your brother or sister has anything against you, leave your gift there at the altar, go first and be reconciled with the other, and then come and offer your gift.” It is a great challenge to love everyone, whether we like them or not. Unless we let others into our hearts and are formed by them, forgiving and accepting them even when it is difficult, then just observing the laws is not enough. Every day, we are called by Jesus to take his words to heart and to continue a journey towards greater integrity.
Commented