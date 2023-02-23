As we head into Lent, a season of examining our lives and repenting for our failings, we can really start with the reading that many churches use on the Sunday before Lent begins. It is a long gospel from Matthew, chapter 5, verses 17 to 37. It begins with, “Jesus said to his disciples: "Do not think that I have come to abolish the law or the prophets. … Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven. But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

First of all, this passage is a conversation between Jesus and his disciples. He is going to set out for them how they are supposed to live. He warns them not to be like the Scribes and Pharisees who make a big show of their observance of the law, but are not really righteous. He is saying that they may keep the laws, but the law never gets to their hearts. For example, he says that the law says not to kill anyone, in other words, to take your hand and actually kill another person. But Jesus is teaching more: “But I say to you, whoever is angry with his brother or sister will be liable to judgment.” In other words, even if we don’t kill them, we may in our hearts wish that someone was dead, that we would like them to be dead right now. This goes not to the act but to the intention in our hearts.