When schools were closed because of unconstitutional edicts and online classes became the “new norm” in 2020, this was the best thing to happen for our children and grandchildren. While we trusted sending our children and grandchildren to taxpayer funded school systems, we discovered education was no longer a priority, but indoctrination was. Observing online classes, parents saw teacher/student relationships and discovered prior approved curriculum did not meet educational standards. Parents, grandparents, and other taxpayers became aware of the Marxist indoctrination that has seeped into every aspect of our society. Outraged, parents began to speak at school board meetings exposing pornography, racism, hatred for the United States, and other Marxist agendas that are taught in the classroom. Parents and grandparents began to fight back.
When Danny Zeck made the decision to stand for "Kansas Kids," District 1 Board of Education citizens stepped forth in support of his endeavor. As a conservative voter, a Christian, and lover of the Constitution, I support Danny Zeck for this public servant seat. Danny understands that learning begins at home with the parents and the children do not belong to the government. Danny does not align himself with the establishment and is a voice of reason for the community. A voice that will not take a bribe from any political organization to push any unconstitutional edicts, programs, or curriculum that could negatively affect the minds of the most vulnerable in the community, the children.
In 2021, when conservative citizens ran for local school boards and were elected, it gave hope to parents especially in USD-453 and USD-469. Although over 63% of the state budget goes to education, our state ranks among the lowest in education. Danny supports instructing the children in reading, writing and arithmetic and not an emotional-based curriculum that neither improves test scores nor prepares students for college or vocational schools.
I am confident when Danny Zeck becomes a a member of the District 1 State School Board, he will get the focus back on education and stop the political talking points and agenda to “dumb down” the next generation. Let us fight for the kids and vote for Danny Zeck for District 1 State School Board.
