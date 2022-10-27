Halloween is a time for extra candy around the home. Here are words of wisdom for pet owners. When taking home a stash of candy, keep an eye on the sugar-free kind. While it may be a good alternative for humans, just a small amount can be life-threatening for pets, says a Kansas State University veterinarian. Artificial sweetener xylitol, an alcohol sugar, is in many products, including sugar-free candy and gum. With two-thirds fewer calories than sugar, xylitol causes little inference with insulin release in people, making it a popular sugar substitute for diabetics. However, just one stick of sugar-free gum could be toxic to your dog. "Unfortunately for dogs, when they consume xylitol, it does release insulin and causes low blood sugar," said Susan Nelson, Kansas State University clinical veterinarian. "There also are cases where enough was ingested that it caused liver failure. This can cause clotting disorders and seizures in dogs, with a poor prognosis for recovery. Along with sugar-free candy and gum, xylitol can be found in nicotine gums, baked goods, breath mints, antacids, multivitamins, nasal sprays, pain medication, sleep aids, antianxiety medication, toothpaste and mouthwash. Typically, the higher xylitol is listed on the ingredient list, the more there is in the product. But it is not always listed on the ingredient list because some products may contain proprietary blends, Nelson says. "On average, one stick of sugar-free gum can cause toxicity in dogs weighing around 10 pounds," Nelson said. "That's all it takes, and it's more likely to happen than you think. You may have a package of gum in your purse or your pocket. A lot of times dogs go rummaging through those and find the products and consume them." Because xylitol can be quickly absorbed in a dog's bloodstream, it can reach peak levels in the animal's body within 30 minutes and symptoms of toxicity can develop rapidly. It's important to contact your veterinarian immediately if you believe your dog has consumed anything with an artificial sweetener. Although there is no antidote available, dogs that are treated early have a better chance of recovery. "It's very common, and the more popular and commonly used this product becomes, the cases of xylitol poisonings in dogs will increase," she said. "The bottom line is that any products that have artificial sweeteners in them or medications that contain xylitol need to be kept away from your pets."
County Extension Council
The local Extension program is guided by the Extension Council comprised of Program Development Committees (PDC) for the four program areas: Agriculture/Natural Resources, Family & Consumer Sciences, 4-H Youth Development and Community Vitality. The members of these committees are elected according to the Kansas Extension Council law.
The Extension Council represents the citizens of Atchison County. They are the “voice” of the community, giving feedback and guidance on local programs. The Council is made up of business people, community leaders, farmers, home makers, teachers, and others who have an interest in Extension education from trusted and researched information from land grant college – Kansas State University.
If you would be interested in serving on the Extension Council, please contact an Extension office or any of the current Council board members for more information. You will need to complete the Consent to Nominate form and return by November 7.
Public election for the PDC members will be November 17 from between 5 pm and 7 pm at the community room of Atchison Public School board office and at the Extension office in Lancaster. Early voting is scheduled in the county clerk office from November 9 to 16. Call the extension office at 913-330-0050 for more details.
Funeral Planning Program
The Atchison County Family & Community (FCE) Education Council, Terry FCE and Farmerette FCE will present two educational programs to the public entitled "Last Wishes - Funeral Planning". The first will be hosted the evening of November 9 at 6:30 at the Atchison Public Library. Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home Director Galen Pruett will give the presentation.
A similar program will be hosted on November 16 at 7 pm in Effingham at Becker Chapel and Brian Becker giving the presentation.
There is no cost to attend and programs is designed to inform local residents of the importance of funeral pre-planning, and how to communicate your wishes to your family. It's sponsored by the Atchison Co. FCE Council, Terry Unit, Farmerette FCE, Atchison County Extension Office, and the Atchison Public Library.
Autumn Home Invaders
We are starting to see and hear about some of the annual household invaders. These include crickets, boxelder bugs, millipedes, and the multicolored Asian lady beetle. They typically try to invade homes this time of year looking for a shelter to survive the winter. These pests are only a nuisance. They pose no threat to health or property, but when significant numbers build up they are a problem.
The best way to protect your dwelling from these pests is to limit access by eliminating, or at least reducing, the points of entry. Ensure that all screens are tight fitting and intact. Make sure the caulk around windows and door frames is in good condition. Remove excess foliage and mulch from around the foundation.
Insecticides can also be effective if you treat the exterior foundation and some of the area around the outside of the building. This often reduces the number of potential household invaders. Once inside, sometimes hand-picking or vacuuming is enough to eliminate the problem. Glue boards can also be helpful to trap the invaders. However, if significant numbers do succeed in entering, an insecticide application inside the home may be required. Aerosol sprays may work quickly to eliminate pests but have short lasting effects. Insecticides with longer lasting effects can be sprayed along baseboards, in cracks, crevices, and other hiding places, and often work quite well. Always check the pesticide label to make sure the product you select is effective against the target pest and has no unwanted side effects, i.e., does not stain, leave unsightly residues, etc.
