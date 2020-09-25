To the Editor,
I believe we need new Chromebooks and just better technology in general at ACCHS.
The Chromebooks we have now often break and constantly seem to have problems. I know our school doesn’t have the type of budget to always be buying new electronics but I feel like new technology is needed when it is affecting the learning ability of students.
Personally, my Chromebook will often shut off for no reason and will freeze. I have told the technology advisor many times, but nothing seems to be changed. The Chromebooks are very frail which does not turn out well when you give them to teenagers. I believe that IPads would be a better solution because it worked well in the past before the Chromebooks we have now. Chromebooks are holding us back from our true learning potential. Changes need to be made.
Ryan Keith
Cummings
