Stress is cumulative on trees and shrubs. In other words, trees and shrubs can be affected by stresses that happened up to several years in the past. A few local reports and observations of dead and stressed evergreen trees especially in windbreaks could be related to these environmental conditions.
Recent stresses in Kansas include sharp drops in temperature in the fall before some trees had hardened off. This occurred in both 2019 and 2020. This was followed by last fall and winter's extremely dry weather which often resulted in damaged root systems. This damaged root system may have been further weakened due to too much rain in some part of the state this spring. The excess water harmed root systems due to saturated soils driving out oxygen. Roots need oxygen as much as they need water. Though the roots were able to keep up with moisture demands during the cooler spring weather, they may not be able to keep up when the weather turns hot and dry. Such trees and shrubs may suddenly collapse and die or slough off branches they can no longer support.
This does not mean that all of our plants are doomed. Some plants are just better adapted to our tough Kansas conditions and have suffered little to no harm. However, it is a good idea to check the overall health of your trees. So how do you tell?
One of the most important clues in determining the health of your trees is the amount of new growth that tree has produced. A healthy tree should have a minimum of 4 to 6 inches of new growth each year and usually much more. Check branches with the tips in the open and not shaded by the tree itself. Anything less than 4 inches on the majority of branches suggests the tree is under a great deal of stress.
The only thing poor growth tells you is whether a tree is under stress or not. It does not tell you what is causing or has caused poor growth. This year, the most common cause by far is environmental stress caused by the dry fall and winter followed by excessive rain this spring.
So, what do we do for trees under stress? The most important practice is to water as needed.
The decline of ash trees is a different story and are dying rapidly in our area because of the Emerald Ash Borer that stresses and causes death over a couple of years.
Ticks
All nature-loving Kansans have likely had one common lifetime experience — crossing paths with ticks. Many may wonder what to do when one is found on the body and how to reduce the likelihood of attracting them in the first place.
Kansas State University extension entomologist Raymond Cloyd said a tick’s primary role in the ecosystems is as a food source for vertebrates and other organisms.
“Ticks are a part of nature’s balance in our ecosystem and are commonly found in vegetative growth. Because of all the rain that we’ve had, the environmental conditions have created conducive habitats for many ticks.”
He said ticks thrive in moist, humid conditions and can be found from spring through fall. If we start having dry, hot weather, that will likely decrease the tick population.
Ticks reside in grassy areas near the soil and then they latch on to a host when they go by. The females need a blood meal in order to produce eggs.
To avoid picking up ticks, Cloyd offers the following tips:
When in nature, avoid unmanaged areas, instead opting to stay on the paths.
Apply repellants that contain 30% DEET.
Tuck your jeans inside white socks when going on hikes so ticks are easy to spot.
Once arriving home, Cloyd advised removing clothes immediately and doing tick checks. “Seed ticks are hard to spot because they are early in the larval stage of life, which is why we recommend taking a shower and doing a close check of your body when you come in from the outdoors”.
If one finds a tick on their body that hasn’t latched on, Cloyd said to kill it by firmly squishing the tick to keep it from spreading to someone else in the house. It is important to identify the type of tick it is, but if it hasn’t latched on to the body, you should be okay. He added that most ticks will be found on the body below the shoulder.
However, if the tick has attached to the body, Cloyd said it is important to carefully remove the tick and then put it in a sealed bag so it can be identified. Using tweezers to remove the tick. “Put the tweezers as close as you can to the skin where the head of the tick is and then gently lift up as you move the tweezers back and forth,” Cloyd said. “Take the tick and go straight to the doctor’s office because they can prescribe treatments and intervene before the infection spreads in the body.”
