When I hear Jesus' stories in the gospel, I often have a lot of questions. As I read the story of the prodigal son, basically all we know of him is that he asks for his inheritance at a young age, spends it unwisely to the point of bankruptcy, and finally figures that his only recourse is to return to his father in shame after squandering the money.
What kind of father would let his son leave home with that kind of money? Had the son already contributed his share of the work to maintain and enrich the family property? Did the father trust his son's judgmen? Had the young man already shown good money management skills? Did he have a reasonable plan of action for being on his own? Was he aware of the temptations and frustrations of living outside his comfort zone? Did the father even consider how the departure of this son would affect the family dynamic, or how his other older son would be affected by this move?
And how about this son? What made him want to leave home? Was he unhappy, unsatisfied or just restless? Did he, at his young age, feel entitled to his share of the legacy? Did he think of how the maintaining and development of the property would be accomplished without his work?
Obviously, these are twenty-first century types of questions that don't apply in this story. The son hits rock bottom – no money, no food, no decent employment, no future prospects – before he realizes that he could be far better off as the lowest of his father's servants. But what kind of acceptance or rejection might he anticipate in returning to home? What kind of expectations might his father have of him to even allow him to set foot on the property? How would he have to prove his sincerity in coming to his senses and his worthiness to be received back into the family?
Unexpectedly and almost miraculously, the father's reaction to seeing his son was to run to him, to embrace and kiss him, as though he had returned from the dead. It was more like a hero's welcome, with the father calling for a major celebration for the son's homecoming. The father recognizes the young man as his own beloved son and shows only unconditional, compassionate love for him. He doesn't ask any questions nor set any conditions for the son's complete welcome back to his place in the family. Can you imagine the son's unexpected relief and overwhelming happiness at being welcomed so lovingly by his father?
This story of the prodigal son has always been held up as an example of God's unconditional love, shown throughout their lives and in various ways for all God's people. This includes even those who, by the world's standards, are seemingly unworthy of God's love. But there are two sons in this story. One can understand how the older son could be envious and even contemptuous of his younger brother who supposedly had a self-centered, pleasurable time in a distant land while the older brother toiled at home. Did the older son also resent his brother for diminishing the family legacy of what would eventually be left for him to inherit? But this father comes to the older brother to remind him that he has loved both his sons all their lives. This father's feast is celebrated as any parent would give extra attention to the child most in need at the time without diminishing the parent's love for the other children.
Did the older son finally realize his father's unconditional love of both his sons? Did he open his heart to his brother and rejoice with the family? And, my last question: did the older son go into the celebration?
