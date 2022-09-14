Soil fertility concerns are one of the most often explored reasons for issues with plant growth and development. Knowing those soil fertility levels starts with a good soil test. Good can mean a lot of things. When soil sampling, think of a good sample as one representative of the area sampled and providing accurate results.

If you are testing for a specific purpose: nutrient management planning, environmental regulation sampling, or even if you are trying to figure out if you have nutrient stratification, or a specific issue, there may be a specific or defined soil sampling procedure. If you are trying to do some general sampling on your own, consider some of these guidelines.

