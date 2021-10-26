Parents may have the tendency to back off on winning when they’re playing games with their children, but is that good for the child’s development?
K-State Research and Extension child development specialist Bradford Wiles encourages adults to be “judicious” in the effort they put toward winning.
“I’m not saying you let them win every time, but you don’t want to crush interest by demonstrating your skill as an adult over the child,” he said. “I’d like to think that’s elementary, but I know in practice that doesn’t always happen.”
“There’s pushback toward the participation trophy and children winning every time, but that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t win 90 percent of the time when they’re kids. They need to understand mastery and a sense that they can do things, and that’s much more valuable than the ability to lose well at a young age.”
Parents could instead focus on adding progressively bigger challenges as the child grows older.
“What you’re talking about is what (researchers) call the zone of proximal development,” Wiles said. “It’s this area where children can learn really well with just a little help from adults. You want the goal to be just a little out of reach from their current ability so that with a little help they can get to that goal. What happens is they understand the pathway to get to that goal and they can replicate that.”
