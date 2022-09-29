There is a huge public interest in genealogy to discover one's ancestry. We feel as if we know something more about a person when we know where they came from. People love to feel connected, not only with positive stories, but even with the odd or difficult stories. At the end of ancestry TV shows, the celebrity guests always summarize what they've learned about themselves.

We can tell by the long lists in the Bible that genealogy was really important in Jewish culture. In the case of Jesus, the evangelists knew it was necessary to situate Jesus in the lineage of David. Matthew begins his gospel with a genealogy, but he doesn’t clean or dress it up and, somewhat unusually, includes several women. What a group! We meet adulterers, foreigners/outsiders, deceivers, power grabbers, liars and even a prostitute. But we also meet women who struggle against poverty or oppression, do whatever it takes to get justice, do the will of God, and thus further God’s plan of salvation through the children they bear, even when the relationship to the child’s father is extraordinary or irregular.

