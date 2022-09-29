There is a huge public interest in genealogy to discover one's ancestry. We feel as if we know something more about a person when we know where they came from. People love to feel connected, not only with positive stories, but even with the odd or difficult stories. At the end of ancestry TV shows, the celebrity guests always summarize what they've learned about themselves.
We can tell by the long lists in the Bible that genealogy was really important in Jewish culture. In the case of Jesus, the evangelists knew it was necessary to situate Jesus in the lineage of David. Matthew begins his gospel with a genealogy, but he doesn’t clean or dress it up and, somewhat unusually, includes several women. What a group! We meet adulterers, foreigners/outsiders, deceivers, power grabbers, liars and even a prostitute. But we also meet women who struggle against poverty or oppression, do whatever it takes to get justice, do the will of God, and thus further God’s plan of salvation through the children they bear, even when the relationship to the child’s father is extraordinary or irregular.
Matthew singles out four women in particular in addition to Mary. One of them is Tamar, who tricked her father-in-law into the relationship because he had tried to trick her first by not fulfilling his responsibility. In spite of her sense of duty to provide offspring, she was almost executed for her illegitimate pregnancy. Rahab was the woman who saved the Israelites by throwing off their pursuers and whose “alien” family was then welcomed, although kept outside their camp. Ruth was also another foreigner, and then there was Bathsheba, the woman whose husband was killed by David in order to further his affair with her.
We can add to these Sarah, for whom no lineage is indicated, and Rebecca, who tampered with her sons’ birthrights. Scripture scholars suggest that there are even more characters in Scripture who are apparent ancestors of Jesus including the bloodthirsty queen Athaliah and her mother the infamous Jezebel.
Matthew uses his mentions in the genealogy as markers, turning points at which something amazing and out of the ordinary happened and changed the course of history. If not for Tamar, that line would have ended. If not for Rahab, the Hebrews would have perished. If not for Ruth, the line of David would not have continued in their land. If not for Bathsheba, the great king Solomon would not have been.
So Jesus shares his humanity with the same kind of motley collection of outsiders, sinners and clever negotiators as most of the rest of us. Each of us came to be by some extraordinary progression of circumstances. Take time today to look at your heritage and how it shaped you. Roots may be deep or shallow, nutrient rich or not, but we sometimes see plants cling desperately to find what they need to keep growing.
Jesus' ancestors clearly took their faith seriously. How did your family shape (or distort) your faith? As the “bad behavior” of some of Jesus ancestors somehow furthered God’s plan of salvation, how do we move towards seeing the good in whatever and whoever brought us to today? How do we see others in light of what has shaped them and the scars they may bear?
Even in the bible, we see that no one is perfect. What do we do with the shame and pain we might carry? We have to show mercy to ourselves and to those who may have caused pain in
our lives because of their own brokenness. We must remember that we can’t change where we came from, only where we end up
