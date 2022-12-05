The holiday season can get really busy, and being able to prepare yeast bread dough ahead of time and freeze it for later use could save time, according to Kansas State University food scientist, Karen Blakeslee. Preparing and freezing yeast bread dough must go hand-in-hand with proper food safety practices.

When making any kind of baked good, remember to wash your hands before and after handling flour and the dough. Raw flour has been linked to several foodborne illness outbreaks, so it is important to keep hands clean.

