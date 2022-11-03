Every year on November 1, some Christian denominations celebrate the Feast of All Saints. Notice the "all." When we think of saints, we often think of those with “Saint” before their names, the ones whom we have long known about, perhaps for whom we have had some devotion, whose feast days the church cele-brates by name. Many of us, especially Catholics, learned about them either at home or in school. We learned that you pray to St. Anthony when you have to find something you’ve lost, or to St. Jude for impos-sible cases.

Some of us from childhood developed devotion to one or the other from our families. In my family, it was St. Anne, and whenever help was needed, as in a hurricane, the candle was lit in front of her statue and we prayed. As we grew up, many of us have later developed devotion to other saints and, in the case of the sis-ters at the Mount, one day we even decided to live our lives according to the way of two of them: Benedict and Scholastica. There are hundreds of these canonized saints, so well described in the Scripture passage from Revelation 7:14: “These are the ones who have survived the times of distress; they have washed their robes and made them white in the Blood of the Lamb.” We honor them and we pray to them.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.