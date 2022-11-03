Every year on November 1, some Christian denominations celebrate the Feast of All Saints. Notice the "all." When we think of saints, we often think of those with “Saint” before their names, the ones whom we have long known about, perhaps for whom we have had some devotion, whose feast days the church cele-brates by name. Many of us, especially Catholics, learned about them either at home or in school. We learned that you pray to St. Anthony when you have to find something you’ve lost, or to St. Jude for impos-sible cases.
Some of us from childhood developed devotion to one or the other from our families. In my family, it was St. Anne, and whenever help was needed, as in a hurricane, the candle was lit in front of her statue and we prayed. As we grew up, many of us have later developed devotion to other saints and, in the case of the sis-ters at the Mount, one day we even decided to live our lives according to the way of two of them: Benedict and Scholastica. There are hundreds of these canonized saints, so well described in the Scripture passage from Revelation 7:14: “These are the ones who have survived the times of distress; they have washed their robes and made them white in the Blood of the Lamb.” We honor them and we pray to them.
But the feast is of “all saints,” not just those with "saint" before their names. This is the immense group of saints who have gone before us and have lived the gospel, but in front of whose names the Church has not yet placed the title “Saint.” They are the ones perhaps best described in the gospel passgae of the beati-tudes, when Jesus talks about the poor in spirit, the meek, the merciful, the peacemakers. Think of your de-ceased parents and family, your friends, and the many whose lives touched and inspired you in your life-time. Millions and millions who lived their lives as People of God and are also saints. We pray both for them and to them.
Lest we forget, there is yet another group of saints whom we honor: a group easy to overlook as we go through our days, but perhaps the most important. These are the saints with whom we live and work, the people we meet every day. Sometimes it hard to recognize them as saints. There is the person you know who has some irritating habit. There is the one who bores by talking about the same thing all the time. And on, and on, and on. How easy it is as we go about our days, wherever we go, to remember that all of these in their own way are striving to live that gospel.
Perhaps as we celebrate all saints, this is the group we need most to remember. No, they don’t have “saint” before their names, nor have they gone before us in death. But they are the ones with whom God has placed us as we strive to be His people. As St. John says in his epistle (1John 3:2): "Beloved, we are God’s chil-dren now; what we shall be has not yet been revealed. We do know that when it is revealed we shall be like Him.”
As we celebrate saints, those who have been canonized and to whom we often pray, and those who have gone before us, to whom and for whom we pray, perhaps we should especially celebrate those saints whom we meet daily. For them, we should pray and daily, not just on all saints day, we should say to them "Happy Feast!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.