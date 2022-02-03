In agriculture, we often talk about risk management. It’s discussed from lots of different angles. In this space last week, I noted the March 15 decision deadline for the ARC/PLC programs. They’re a part of managing risk on the crop side. In fact, in addition to these programs administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, they have an entire entity (USDA Risk Management Agency) devoted to another risk management option: crop insurance. Managing risk in agriculture is important, and there are lots of ways to go about it.
When it comes to managing risk for grain crop producers, marketing is another aspect to consider. If you’re looking for ways to improve your grain marketing expertise, consider signing up for the Winning the Game Corn Marketing Workshop coming up on Friday, February 11th at the NEK Heritage Complex (south of Holton). We’ll start at 9:30 with registration and then jump right in to an overview of the key factors in developing an effective marketing plan. Before we reach the noon hour, KSU Ag Economist Dr. Dan O’Brien and Kanas Farm Bureau Director of Commodities Mark Nelson will already have you thinking about what your pre-harvest grain marketing plan might look like. After lunch, they’ll finish up with a discussion about individual plans, providing you with an actionable plan outline that fits your marketing strategy. We’ll discuss market outlook and get you out the door around 2:30.
To help with meals and handouts, RSVP’s are requested by Monday, February 7th to any Meadowlark Extension District Office or by e-mail to dhallaue@ksu.edu . Registration cost is $15, payable at the door. For additional information contact the Holton Office at (785) 364-4125 or visit: https://www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/crops-soils/index.html for a flyer/registration.
If risk management in the cow-calf sector is more your interest, consider the Cow/Calf Risk Management short course being offered on Wednesday evening, February 23rd at the Glacial Hills Business Resource Center in Sabetha. Three rapid fire sessions will hit on cow/calf enterprise budgeting, cattle marketing, and livestock insurance options, using a real world case farm exercise to outline options you can apply to your own operation.
Registration is $15, payable at the meeting. Please contact Meadowlark Extension District Livestock and Natural Resources Agent Ross Mosteller at (785) 336-2184 or email rmostell@ksu.edu .
Plants Recommended for Kansas
Redoing a landscape? Whether it be landscape plants, turfgrass, or even vegetable crops, sometimes a point in the right direction can be of value. If you have had trouble finding a listing of plants recommended for Kansas, visit our web page devoted to this topic: http://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/info-center/recommended-plants/ . You’ll see links to a wide variety of plants including iris, daylilies, fruit, vegetables, turfgrass, low-maintenance roses and trees (tree recommendations are broken out by areas of the state). There’s even a list of recommended low water use plants.
If you’re a visual person, they also have images of hundreds of varieties of iris, daylilies, roses and peonies found in the University Gardens Collection Gardens at http://www.k-state.edu/gardens/gardens/collections/.
