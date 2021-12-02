In last week's Globe column, Sister Judith wrote about how the Christian calendar begins with the season of Advent As we prepare to commemorate and celebrate the coming of Christ at Christmas, this season is also a time when we reflect on the belief that our world will end and Jesus will return. The scripture readings used in many churches at this time are about the "end time." It is a little unusual to start by reflecting on the end. It is a bit like reading the last chapter of a novel before reading the first. Jesus, like the prophets Isaiah, Joel, Zephaniah, and Daniel before him, paints a fairly grim picture of the end times. People will be in dismay, perplexed and terrified. We know that the world is a pretty frightening place. The world that we live in today is very much like times past. We are experiencing war, poverty, racism and natural disasters. Since we know that things are not going well, we hope that God will step in to make things right.
The Advent reading of the gospel of Luke 21:25-26 says, "There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, and on the earth distress among nations confused by the roaring of the sea and the waves. People will faint from fear and foreboding of what is coming upon the world, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken." Jesus tells us that changes in nature, which is one of the ways we come to know God, will be the sign of the new creation to come. Creation as we know it is wonderful: The night sky, which is such a mystery of how the universe came to be, tells us who we are in the universe and how God keeps creating us; the magnitude of the night sky convinces us that there is a God. We are renewed by a beautiful sunrise or sunset, the wonders of the environment. This environment is an aid to knowing God, but it is not the whole story. In the end, the world that was put into order at the creation of the world will no longer act according to our expectations. It is as though the creation story is being reversed. Our lives will no longer be ordered by the rising and setting sun or the seasons that repeat themselves each year. Our predictable lives are going to be shaken because there will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars.
At the end, Jesus says, we will see the Son of Man coming in power and glory. We are to raise our heads because our redemption is at hand. Can we merely be a bystander waiting for Jesus’ second coming? At Jesus first coming, we were given the Spirit who made us adopted sons and daughters of Christ Jesus, which tells us, as St. Paul says, that we are to put on Christ Jesus and owe no one anything but to love one another. Just as we find God through nature, so are we to find God in each person beside us. There is no longer “them;” there is only “us.” We must honor the dignity of all that God created.
Advent is a time for us reflect on what it means to put on Christ Jesus. We have four weeks to spend time starting over once again, to open ourselves to the grace we need to put on Christ and to be the image of God in this fractured world. Let us ask for the grace to carry God to our hurting world, to be one who helps step in to make the world right.
