Record-keeping is an important and necessary aspect of operating every farm enterprise. Producers maintain records for several reasons: to provide proof of income and expenses to the IRS and to use as a decision-making tool; to demonstrate compliance with environmental regulations; to obtain and maintain financing.
Efficient and profitable farm operations depend upon thorough and accurate record-keeping. Producers may prefer to maintain hand-written records using a farm account book like those sold at all extension offices, or they may take advantage of inexpensive bookkeeping software available to small business. Regardless of the methodology used, the best system is the one in which all expenses and income are recorded in a timely and accurate manner.
A good record-keeping system contains each of the following pieces:
• A business-checking account that keeps the business and personal transactions separate
• An inventory ledger that is used to count inventory items and value the business
• A depreciation schedule for any purchased equipment that is eligible for depreciation
• Performance statements – a balance sheet to determine net worth; an income statement to determine net profit or loss; a cash flow statement to track the flow of funds
Producers need to maintain two sets of farm records: one that tracks production levels and one that records financial transactions. Production records keep track of the enterprise’s inputs and outputs: crop yields, field treatments, plant populations, livestock born and lost.
Financial records track operating expenses, equipment, feed and seed purchases, fertility expense, wages and salaries, depreciation expense and interest and loan payments.
Farm managers need both sets of records to make good decisions about the health and future of the operation. With accurate and timely record-keeping, the business person has sufficient information to assess the following:
• Where income was produced
• Strengths and weaknesses of the farm business
• Returns on labor and management
• Trends in net worth
• Production efficiencies
Are you a commercial fruit or vegetable producer? This conference for Midwest states will be perfect for you. It is held on January 13-14 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Topics include business development/marketing, small fruits, organic production, greenhouse/hydroponics, cut-flower production and more! They will also have a tradeshow with seeds, supplies, equipment and grower information.
Research recognizes that roughly 50% of farmland in Kansas is operated on a leased-basis. Having a good relationship between the tenant and landlord, being able to negotiate an equitable lease arrangement, and discussing issues such as conservation practices are all critical to long-term sustainability of Kansas agriculture.
Land leasing strategies is a four-evening workshop series teaching principles of managing land leases, both as a tenant and a landlord. In addition to presentations on these topics, participants will do activities to apply what they learned to a real-world farm lease. The goal is for participants to acquire skills they can apply directly to their own lease situation. All sessions are on Wednesday evenings with the first being on January 18. Holton, Hiawatha and Lawrence are the closest host sites. Registration is $50. Contact your extension office for details.
