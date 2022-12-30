Record-keeping is an important and necessary aspect of operating every farm enterprise. Producers maintain records for several reasons: to provide proof of income and expenses to the IRS and to use as a decision-making tool; to demonstrate compliance with environmental regulations; to obtain and maintain financing.

Efficient and profitable farm operations depend upon thorough and accurate record-keeping. Producers may prefer to maintain hand-written records using a farm account book like those sold at all extension offices, or they may take advantage of inexpensive bookkeeping software available to small business. Regardless of the methodology used, the best system is the one in which all expenses and income are recorded in a timely and accurate manner.

