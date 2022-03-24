A common scripture reading during Lent is a gospel parable about a man who expected his fig tree to give fruit. When for three years it did not meet his expectation, his reaction was one of anger and he wanted to just get rid of it and find something that would be as he had imagined. But he was encouraged to go beyond his immediate reaction, cultivate the tree and wait and see. He was asked to let things go a different way, to face the change head on and to try to navigate a change that was beyond his sight just moments before.
Each year the 40 days of Lent calls us to change – to face a new way of being physically, mentally, and spiritually. It is like the 40 days of rain before the Great Flood challenged the world to live a new way, like the people of Ninevah who had 40 days to repent and change their actions, like the 40 years the Israelites had to learn to stop complaining and appreciate what they had, like the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert to face a change to his whole world. All of these 40’s ask us to look at what we do in the face of change.
One week before Lent began, the expectation about how life would go drastically changed for many in the world when Russia invaded Ukraine. The people of Ukraine were faced with a drastic sudden change that most didn’t imagine. Yet they, like the people in scripture, call us to look at our own lives and see how do we deal with unexpected change – with anger, hope, confusion, determination, acceptance, fear, despair, trust, faith, or perseverance?
Every day, we hear more stories of how people faced drastic changes:
-The renowned bridal gown company switching to making army assault vests
-The truckers from Ireland bringing aid
-The computer hackers from around the world joining forces to go after Russian sites
-The journalists and photographers risking their lives to document what is happening
-The performers leaving their stages to join defense forces
-The construction workers changing from erecting buildings to making blockades
-The artists and gallery workers switching from displaying art to wrapping and hiding it
-The artists painting murals of encouragement and of protest
-The Polish mothers leaving their strollers at the border for mothers they didn’t know
- The chefs who stopped running their restaurants to prepare free food for the hungry
- The musicians leaving concert halls to play for people sheltered underground
- The volunteers from around the world coming to bordering countries to help refugees
-The rabbis breaking Shabbot to phone Ukrainian Jews to arrange rides for them to escape
-The people opening their homes, vacant buildings, churches and monasteries to those in need
They each responded in their own way, using their own gifts, and in the face of tremendous, unexpected change. They faced the changes head-on and were willing to envision something new with the situation they were in right now. God willing, we will never have to face the trauma they are enduring right now but are we willing to look at the changes that are happening in our lives with the same spirit of adaptability, determination, and willingness to use our gifts in the same way? Are we willing, during this time of Lent, to examine how we deal with changes large and small and what we are willing to let go in light of our new situation? We can only hope that we may we face the changes that come our way with the same spirit of the fig tree owner and the people of Ukraine.
