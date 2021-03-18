The Rainbow Communications office at 721 Commercial Street will open to the public on April 5, 2021. The office will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The office will serve as our temporary location for our customer service team, business solutions team, video production team, and service technicians. In addition, Rainbow will share the office with RVW, the engineering firm working on the fiber project. Rainbow’s permanent location, which will be receiving some modifications, will be at 101 Commercial Street. Stay tuned for more information to come on the modifications to the building.
Rainbow is partnering with the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce and their “Eat Local Challenge” by giving away $25 gift certificates to local restaurants throughout the month of April. We encourage you to stop in to meet our staff and sign up for a chance to win a gift certificate. More information on Rainbow’s participation in the Eat Local Challenge can be found on Rainbow’s fiber website at fiber.rainbowtel.net.
If you live or work in the city of Atchison and are interested in reliable, fast fiber internet, visit our fiber website at fiber.rainbowtel.net to submit your interest.
Atchison, we cannot wait to serve you. This is no fly-by; we’re here for the duration.
