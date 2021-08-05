Last week, I said that I was interrupting my series of reflections on the Book of Psalms to share Sister Rosemary’s letter. Now that I think about it, though, it was not really an interruption. What Sister Rosemary shared actually fits into a very important category of psalms. They are called the psalms of lament and there are a good number of them; some scholars suggest that almost a third of the psalms have some kind of lament element.
In these psalms, the author tells God about things that are of concern and especially things that are making the psalmist sad. Most of us would admit that we tend to turn to God more when we are sad or troubled than when we are content handling things ourselves. Some of the lament psalms are about the condition of the whole community. A good example is Psalm 137. “By the rivers of Babylon, we sat down and wept when we remembered Zion. On the willows there we hung up our harps. For there our captors asked us for songs and our tormentors asked for mirth, saying, ‘Sing us one of the songs of Zion!’ How could we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land?” You can so tangibly feel the sadness of these people. Driven from their homes and enslaved, now the captors want them to entertain. This psalm is like modern songs with which we are familiar where the singer is missing a place or a loved one with all of their heart.
This is not unlike Sister Rosemary’s lament about the state of the health of the city of Atchison and all of the people who are suffering from the pandemic. She also challenged those who are not helping the situation. In some of the psalms of lament, the writer not only talks about the bad things that are happening to the nation of Israel, but points out to the people that, even more sadly, they may have done something to cause it. Some psalms accuse the Hebrews of bringing on their own problems by their attraction to false gods or selfish pursuits. The point of the song is to get everyone to recognize their sins and guilt and to turn away from their evil ways. This, too, can be a song for today when health and government officials are begging people to stop gathering in unsafe ways and to think about the common good and the health of their grandparents and children.
Most of the lament psalms, however, are even more deeply personal. The psalmist cries out in agony to God and begs God to pay attention to the suffering being experienced. Psalm 6 is the cry of a person in deep pain: “I am weary with my moaning; every night I flood my bed with tears; I drench my couch with my weeping. My eyes waste away because of grief; they grow weak because of all my foes.” There are several pslams where the psalmist, in this case presumably King David, has experienced some kind of betrayal. In others, it is not a matter of outright petrayal but just loneliness. Psalm 38 says,”My friends and companions stand aloof from my affliction, and my neighbors stand far off.” But in this one, as in most of these psalms, there is the recognition that there is one who is always there: “All my longing is known to you; my sighing is not hidden from you.” There are psalms about physical pain and aging and all the sorrows of life and their common thread is that all are prayers. What better place is there to take this kind of pain than to God?
