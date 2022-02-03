Even if one does not know that it comes from the bible, many are familiar with some version of the saying "A prophet is never honored in their own land." It comes from words spoken by Jesus in an incident early in the public life and told in the gospels of Luke (4:24), Mark (6:4) and John (4:44). When Jesus is speaking in the synagogue, people are riveted on his words. They see and hear him as they never have before. But then he tells them that he has come for the poor and the oppressed and that the kingdom of God is for all of these children of God. What he says is so explosive that they turn from loving him to hating him and even wanting to kill him. They say that he could not have wisdom because he is a nobody, the son of a local carpenter. They certainly don't want to hear that they are not the only chosen people and that, as he tells them, God can look outside this group of people, outside this nation and bring salvation to all. At this radical statement: "All the people in the synagogue were furious when they heard this. They got up, drove him out of the town, and took him to the brow of the hill on which the town was built, in order to throw him off the cliff" (Lk 4:28-29).
I recently spoke to someone who has been involved in education for many years, trying to bring Christian values to children and their families in schools. She said that she doesn't know what has happened lately but, when parents have concerns or objections to something that is being taught, they seem to respond in ways that are rude and that dishonor the efforts that teachers are making. The tone is sometimes so threatening that they even imply that there will be physical harm to anyone who does not do what they are demanding.
We hear almost every day about someone who receives a death threat because they have a certain book in their library or have exercised their public duty in dealing with elections or health care. We can also think of modern martyrs for their faith such as Bishop Oscar Romero. He became endangered once he began to talk about the care of the poor and the injustice in his country's political system. Another example is Patrick Mahomes and other professional athletes who spoke out about racial problems after the death of George Floyd. These were heroes, people who were greatly admired and loved, and they were booed when they chose to use their fame to call out a terrible injustice.
What changes the atitude from "You're wonderful, we love you" to "No, you can't say this, we don't want to hear you"? For me, what stands out is the resistance that comes when someone decides not to be silent and chooses to say that everyone counts, that everyone deserves our love. The world's religions all teach some form of the command to love one another and that we should do unto others as we would have done to us. This is the message that caused Jesus to be rejected by many and the message that would eventually cost him his life. Jesus lived that message that everyone counts, that everyone is loved by God and that each one is a child of God. In a world where one can receive death threats over even minor disagreements, this respect for the other seems not to be honored. Yet, this is what Jesus asks of his followers. We have to be prophets even if it is dangerous.
