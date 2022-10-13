This upcoming election, there is a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution that will be on the ballot. YOU, the voters, will be asked to decide a measure that will require all Kansas Counties to elect their Sheriff, with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services in 1974. In addition, this amendment identifies the Kansas Attorney General as having the sole authority to initiate any ouster proceedings of a sitting sheriff. Currently, this authority is shared with the county attorney, which has shown to be partisan and subject to personal animus in other counties in Kansas. This change is supported by the Kansas County & District Attorneys Association. Lastly, this amendment does not eliminate or change the voter recall process in any manner.

Kansas is one of fifteen states that do not recognize the office of Sheriff in their state constitutions. These fifteen states, mostly in the midwest, have the office created by an act of legislature. This means the office of sheriff can be abolished by an act of legislation or through a charter commission. This amendment will preserve the office of sheriff in each Kansas County, while also protecting the ability of electing a sheriff by popular vote every four years. This is a decision that belongs to the voters, and should never be regulated by a group of elected and/or appointed individuals. This vote is not about the individual holding the Office of Sheriff; rather it is about preserving your right to choose who holds that office.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.