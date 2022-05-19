I recently reflected on the biblical figures of Simeon and Anna, who prophesized about Jesus when his parents brought the baby to be presented in the temple. They were venerable elderly people dedicated to prayer and fasting. They were so strong in their faith that they could recognize the long awaited Messiah. They were open to be surprised.
Simeon, the Gospel says, “was righteous and devout, awaiting the consolation of Israel, and the Spirit was upon him.” It had been revealed to him that he would see the Lord before he died. This promise of seeing the Messiah motivated him to wait patiently, attentively and faithfully. When Simeon takes the Child in his arms, he knows, not through any reasoning process, but through a special grace from God, a deep interior sense of the holy, that this is the promised Messiah, the consolation of Israel, the light of the nations. Can you imagine his excitement and joy?
Anna was also a woman of prayer. Married seven years before her husband died, she spent 50+ years in the temple fasting and praying and awaiting the Messiah. I’m sure that seeing the Promised One as a baby came as a real surprise. Anna deeply loved God, and she had to know that she herself was beloved by God.
In a reflection from Give Us This Day, Harry Nasuiti writes, “Yet both of these ancient figures were prepared to be surprised, not only because of God’s gifts of the Holy Spirit and prophecy but also because they were ‘righteous and devout’ and had spent many years in ‘fasting and prayer.’ Perhaps it was such preparation that enabled them to see the deep significance of this most unlikely manifestation of God’s presence. Having entered fully into God’s surprise, they were to be at peace and even to surprise others.”
I supervise a spiritual director named Tony. Like Simeon, Tony knows and experiences that he is loved by God. Tony shared with me how deeply touched he was by one of his directees. This person was feeling down and out but kept looking for God in the midst of her struggles. To her surprise, she saw God in an unexpected appearance of a yellow finch in mid-winter. The experience had deeply changed her life. As Tony talked about this woman, a big smile came across his face. When I asked him about what was going on inside him, he said, “I know I am loved by God. God loves me, cares about me, delights in me; and I know it deep down in my being.” (He put his hand on his heart.) “I feel so grounded in that love, and I just so resonate with this woman.”
He continued, “Every morning when I begin my prayer, I reflect on the fact that if I am so loved by God, God wants to spend not only our prayer time with me but the whole day. So I begin, ‘Good morning God. How are you going to surprise me today? Where are you going to show yourself?’ I then wait,” he continues. “In this joyful expectation, God shows up. Sometimes it is in touching moments but also in times of struggle. I am so aware of God’s seeming absence in our world with the wars, hatred and divisions. But I sense that God is crying with me in my sorrow. I know God desire to be with me.”
God surprised me that day through Tony. His sharing and smile lifted my spirits and gave me a desire to deeply love those who came my way. As we keep our eyes on Jesus, being faithful to our Christian call, I pray that each of us will experience the deep love God has for us. Be prepared to be surprised.
