This past Monday, I was at the state capitol building in Topeka, looking outside from the old supreme court chamber on the third floor. There was a bustle of activity there: military personnel and band practicing, people doing sound checks and straightening the rows of folding chairs, and all the flurry of preparations to be done for the inauguration of the governor that would occur in a few hours.
But up where I was, there was a lesser known but still extremely important part of the day's activities about to take place. Many people know about the big inauguration ceremony and the banquets and balls but there are far fewer who know about the event that starts the day. Just as she had done four years ago when she began her first term, Governor Laura Kelly had invited a group of people of faith from across the state to join her in beginning the day, and the term of office, with prayer. Around fifty people gathered with her and Lieutenant Governor Tolland for prayers and words of encouragement. Speakers included bishops of the Episcopal and Methodist churches, a Catholic nun, Jewish rabbi, Muslim imam, and representatives of other Christian and interfaith groups. People of many races and colors and creeds were invoking our common God on the behalf of our state's leaders. I don't believe that there was a Buddhist presence this year, but there was four years ago, and all people of good will, even those with no religion, would have been welcomed to come to support and empower the leaders and legislators commissioned to do what is best for all Kansans.
No matter how one feels about the particular parties and their policies, all people of faith can agreee that our government leaders need prayer. It is a difficult, divisive and contentious time in our state, country and world. We rarely think about ourselves as all part of one single creation on one planet with a common humanity. When we prayed at this event, we were not praying that the government would be moved to do exactly what we wanted on any specific topic or piece of legislation. We were praying that the good of all people would be the focal point of deliberations, not the wrangling and self-promotion that seems to mark so much political discourse.
We were praying especially for attention to those who are often deprived, ignored or oppressed. These needy seem to be very special to God because their care is an important part of all the faiths that were offering prayers on Monday. Jews, Muslims and Christians are all part of the family tree known as the Abrahamic faiths because they all believe that they descend from Abraham – Christians and Jews from Isaac born of Sarah, Muslims from his other son Ismael born to Hagar. God is believed to speak, through the prophets of all these faiths, about the care of the least among them. Jesus says we will be judged on how we treated the poor, the hungry, the sick, the prisoner, and all the most needy. Jews are reminded many times in the Old Testament about their responsibility to the widow, the orphan, the alien in the land. Islam's Quran has similar words from God, “(The righteous are those) who give food ... to the needy, the orphan, and the captive." All these faiths also recognize the creation of the world as a loving act of a Creator who expects faithful care of it.
These were some of the concerns of those praying in the statehouse and should be a part of the prayers of every Kansan as this new administration begins. We invite you to join in our
prayers that the governor and all elected officials will serve with honesty, morality and integrity, mindful especially of those who depend on them for basic needs and compassion.
