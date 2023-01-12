This past Monday, I was at the state capitol building in Topeka, looking outside from the old supreme court chamber on the third floor. There was a bustle of activity there: military personnel and band practicing, people doing sound checks and straightening the rows of folding chairs, and all the flurry of preparations to be done for the inauguration of the governor that would occur in a few hours.

But up where I was, there was a lesser known but still extremely important part of the day's activities about to take place. Many people know about the big inauguration ceremony and the banquets and balls but there are far fewer who know about the event that starts the day. Just as she had done four years ago when she began her first term, Governor Laura Kelly had invited a group of people of faith from across the state to join her in beginning the day, and the term of office, with prayer. Around fifty people gathered with her and Lieutenant Governor Tolland for prayers and words of encouragement. Speakers included bishops of the Episcopal and Methodist churches, a Catholic nun, Jewish rabbi, Muslim imam, and representatives of other Christian and interfaith groups. People of many races and colors and creeds were invoking our common God on the behalf of our state's leaders. I don't believe that there was a Buddhist presence this year, but there was four years ago, and all people of good will, even those with no religion, would have been welcomed to come to support and empower the leaders and legislators commissioned to do what is best for all Kansans.

