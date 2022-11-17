Manure has long been a source of nutrients in our grain and forage production systems. The predominant products have come from beef, dairy, and swine systems, but from time to time, access to poultry manure is possible as well. If managed correctly, it is an excellent option.

Finding product, getting delivery, and determining pricing are the most typical ‘front end’ challenges, but storage site location, application uniformity, and odor are additional challenges to consider. Make sure storage locations are away from homes/public places and avoid potential runoff issues by staying back from drainage ditches and creeks/streams/etc…. Take time in advance of delivery to make sure your site is appropriate and won’t contribute to issues with neighbors or lead to water quality concerns.

