Modern poinsettia varieties stay attractive for a long time if given proper care. Place your poinsettia in a sunny window or the brightest area of the room, but don't let it touch cold
windowpanes. The day temperature should be 65 to 75 degrees F. with 60 to 65 degrees at night. Temperatures above 75 degrees will shorten bloom life, and below 60 degrees may cause root rot.
Move plants away from windows at night or draw drapes between them to avoid damage from the cold.
Poinsettias are somewhat finicky in regard to soil moisture. Avoid overwatering because poinsettias do not like "wet feet." On the other hand, if the plant is allowed to wilt, it will drop some leaves. So how do you maintain proper moisture? Examine the potting soil daily by sticking your finger about one-half inch deep into the soil. If it is dry to this depth, the plant needs water. When it becomes dry to the touch, water the plant with lukewarm water until some water runs out of the drainage hole, then discard the drainage water.
Women Managing Farm Leases
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning January 18. Nearby sites are Hiawatha, Holton, and Lawrence. Registration is $50.
The series is titled, Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
“In Kansas, agricultural land covers more than 49 million acres,” Reid said. “Of that land, 55% is farmed or grazed with a lease agreement. Many farms and ranches rely on leased ground to have an adequate amount of land to maintain a viable farming operation.”
The program – held each week through Feb. 8 on Wednesday evenings – will teach principles of managing land leases as a tenant and landlord. “The goal is for participants to acquire skills they can apply directly their own agricultural lease situation,” she said.
Topics that will be covered include:
-An overview of the agricultural economy, and how it affects land values and lease rates.
-Advantages and disadvantages of various types of leases.
-Kansas lease law and fence law.
-Why a lease agreement should be in writing and what it should include.
-Best practices of negotiating and communicating about a lease.
-Conservation programs and practices.
Reid said women are encouraged to attend because they have routinely become lease managers due to family circumstances. “Women often become landowners through inheritance of a family estate or because they outlive their spouse. Suddenly becoming a landowner and working with a farm tenant can be particularly challenging if you do not have knowledge of current farming practices, lease laws and going market rates.”
Reid said the program also will be helpful to farmers and ranchers who sometimes find themselves working with multiple landowners that, she notes, “are becoming more geographically and generationally removed from agriculture.”
More information about the series is available online at www.agmanager.info/events (look for the link to The Power of Lease Negotiation and Communication.) An online option is available for those not able to make it to one of the locations. The program will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on four consecutive Wednesdays.
Make Memories, Not Headlines
Each year, there are millions of emergency room visits for unintentional injuries and many deaths. During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is easy to get in a hurry and unintentionally get hurt. How many of you have started a fire while cooking or been in a car accident related to speeding? We have all seen horrific headlines about a family gathering that ended tragically. For families who live on or visit a farm during the holidays, there are special hazards that should be considered in order to make happy memories instead of headlines.
Falls are one of the leading causes of unintentional injuries. Many of you will be climbing ladders to retrieve decorations or put lights on the house. You may also be storing agricultural supplies for the winter or performing maintenance. When using a ladder be sure to maintain 3 points of contact and avoid using the top step/rung unless it was designed for that purpose. The base of a straight ladder should be positioned a quarter of the working length of the ladder from the wall. To avoid slips and trips, make sure spills are cleaned up promptly and the floor/ground is free from debris (e.g., toys). Older adults are at higher risk of serious injury or death from falls. We wouldn’t want grandma to break her back on a toy.
Motor vehicles are the leading cause of unintentional death in the U.S. During the holiday season there are more cars on the road as people travel to visit family and complete their shopping lists. Most ‘accidents’ can be avoided if drivers control their speed and their road rage. In rural areas, residents and visitors should also be aware of ATVs and machinery. Although the tractor and ATV look like fun to both adults and children, it is important to use them safely. Remember not to carry extra riders and never operate a vehicle of any kind under the influence of alcohol.
Poisonings are another cause of unintentional deaths. Prescriptions and other medications should be secured and used only as directed. Children frequently get poisoned from medications found in a purse. If you are not sure about mixing a prescription with an over the counter medication, call the Poison Help hotline at 800-222-1222. Something as innocent as a decongestant can be deadly in combination with other medications. In rural environments, it is also important to ensure all pesticides, fertilizers and cleaners are in locked cabinets away from children.
Fires in the home are commonly caused by kitchen appliances, heating equipment, cigarettes, candles, electrical malfunctions and Christmas decorations. Never leave any fire or heating device unattended and keep heat and fire sources away from combustibles. Make sure you have plenty of working smoke detectors and conduct fire drills at least twice a year. Children are more likely to be injured or killed by fire.
Keep your family safe and happy this holiday season. Slow down, prepare your home and farm for visitors and make happy memories that will last a lifetime.
