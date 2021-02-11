Except for the snow and low position of the mercury, I seem to be rebounding from my recent broken arm and split head. Unless you count my run-in with the washer last weekend.
The machine is so big, I have to stand on my head to get the wet clothes out of it. I've done this without incident since I moved to my Everest apartment in 2013. It involves standing on tiptoes and lowering part of rib cage into the tub, and this last time one of my ribs tried to stay in the tub.
This resulted in a lot of pain, some heated comments directed at life in general and the washer in particular.
I'm still having trouble breathing, and have taken the precaution of putting one of those long grabber things in the laundry room so I can fish the clothes out of the washer without doing damage to my battered body. Old body has taken quite a few lumps, bumps and breaks in recent years.
But it's downright disgusting to be out-maneuvered by a machine with no brains. At least not as much brain as me. Maybe.
But on to other things.
My rehab time after my fall in November was at Atchison Senior Village, and the staff there took good care of me. I won't try to name them all, but time there was actually fun.
And I must say "hello" to my dinner companion there, Dan Wagner. We had some interesting conversations.
And thanks to the entire staff and residents, who made my stay easy and helpful.
So I wish the Senior Village People a happy Valentine Day and a big thanks to he Secret Santa who gifted me with a large velvety quilt.
My great grandchildren love that quilt as much as I do.
So here at home I'll stay until the winter goes, and I'll make every effort to stay on my feet and out of the washer.
