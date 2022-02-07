During the winter months it is not uncommon to want to re-do or organize our space. One place to start is with the kitchen. If your kitchen has limited space, it is a challenge to store items efficiently and to find items that can multi-task. Here are some ideas to get you start on your kitchen organizing project this winter:
*Use a wall-mounted shelf with pegs to hold décor or cookbooks on the shelf, and pot holders or towels on the pegs.
*Mount a paper towel dispenser on the side or under a cabinet to free up counter space.
*Use desktop organizers to hold lids, flat dishes, small utensils.
*Use over-the-door shoe organizer to hold foil, wax paper, plastic wrap or other lightweight small items. This frees up shelf space.
*For buffets, use canisters, canning jars, empty oatmeal boxes to organize cutlery and napkins.
*Many baskets are inexpensive and they can help organize and decorate at the same time.
*Hang a spice rack on the wall or cabinet for easy access and to save counter space.
*Have plastic containers without lids? Use them to store utensils vertically instead of taking up drawer space.
*Need an extra cooling rack? Turn over a muffin pan to set a hot pan of brownies on to cool.
*What is a serving size of spaghetti? Use an empty bottle with one-inch diameter opening. This will equal two servings.
*Use a salad spinner to clean your leafy greens and to store them in the refrigerator and keep excess moisture at bay.
*Having trouble opening that jar of pickles? Wrap rubber bands around the lid for a better grip.
*Taking a pita sandwich on the run for lunch? Keep hands clean with a coffee filter wrap.
*Use coffee filters for disposable bowls to serve popcorn or snacks.
Hope this helps to bring some organization to your kitchen this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.