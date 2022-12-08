A familiar Advent reading is the passage from the Old Testament prophet Malachi that has to do with the coming of God to the people of Israel. “Behold, I will send my messenger, who will prepare the way before me" (Mal 3:1).

This is paired with a particular figure in the New Testament gospel who is identified with preparing the way for Jesus to come. In this story, we are confronted with the messenger John the Baptist saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” (Mt 3:2). Matthew uses the term “heaven” because in Jewish piety this was their ordinary term referring to God.

