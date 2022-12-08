A familiar Advent reading is the passage from the Old Testament prophet Malachi that has to do with the coming of God to the people of Israel. “Behold, I will send my messenger, who will prepare the way before me" (Mal 3:1).
This is paired with a particular figure in the New Testament gospel who is identified with preparing the way for Jesus to come. In this story, we are confronted with the messenger John the Baptist saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” (Mt 3:2). Matthew uses the term “heaven” because in Jewish piety this was their ordinary term referring to God.
John is calling those who have come out to the desert to get ready for God’s coming by repenting of their sins. The Jews used immersion in water as a ritual of repentance and a plea for forgiveness. John’s ritual of immersion, the baptism by water in the Jordan River that he practiced, prepared people for the imminent arrival of the one to come. We might ask then, “Why did Jesus come to be baptized by John?” Wasn’t Jesus without sin and was himself the one to come? It seems that Jesus was following the Jewish practice of immersion when he says in the Scripture following this passage, “Let it be for now; for it is proper for us in this way to fulfill all righteousness” (Mt 3:15). Righteousness denotes right relationship with God, and Jesus was being faithful to the demands of the covenant.
Another passage often identified with Advent is the line from the epistle to the Romans that says, "Now is the time for us to waken from sleep because our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed” (Rom 13:11). How can we waken to repentance? In Greek, "repent" means to change one’s mind, and in Hebrew, it means to return or to turn around. How am I going to change my mind, to return to God’s message during the rest of this Advent season?
I would like to suggest that we have several opportunities every day to ask for forgiveness. Every time we recite the Our Father, as we might do when we say our morning and evening prayers or at our church services, we say, “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” Let these words of the Our Father be a daily reminder to prepare a way for the Lord who is present with us here and now and will be with us as we await in hope the fulfillment of God’s kingdom. There is an excellent explanation entitled “Fruit Worthy of Repentance” by Bonnie Thurston in the little daily devotional booklet “Give Us This Day” for the second week of Advent in the “Within the Word” section of the booklet. She says, "Repentence is accurate understanding, discerning things are amiss, and doing something in response."
I close with a prayer for the second Sunday of Advent from “The Roman Missal 1973” which captures the essence of this season of repentance:
O God, whose will is justice for the poor
and peace for the afflicted,
let your herald’s urgent voice
pierce our hardened hearts
and announce the dawn of your kingdom.
Before the advent of the one who baptizes
with the fire of the Holy Spirit,
let our complacency give way to conversion,
oppression to justice,
and conflict to acceptance of one another in Christ.
We ask this through him whose coming is certain,
whose day draws near;
your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ,
who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,
