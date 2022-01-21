We have now moved from the Christmas season, when we ponder Jesus’ birth and childhood, to a time when we think about the public ministry portion of his life. In the common lectionary used by the Catholic, Episcopalian, Lutheran and some Methodist and other Christian churches, the reading for last Sunday’s worship launched this season of “ordinary time” by recounting the story of Jesus’ first miracle of changing water to wine at the marriage feast he attended in Cana. For anyone who may not be familiar with this story from the second chapter of the gospel of St. John, Jesus is attending a wedding feast and word travels to him that the host has run out of wine. His mother Mary asks Jesus to do something to help but he is reluctant at first. Prompted by his mother, however, he has the servers fill jars with water, which then somehow miraculously is poured out as fine wine. This is the beginning of Jesus revealing himself as an extraordinary figure among his family and friends. While his public life has not yet begun, he is, although unwillingly at first, starting to show the people around him the love and power of God working in his life.
When I thought about this gospel, I could not help but think once again about the beautiful relationship between Jesus and his mother Mary. The family life of Jesus with Mary and Joseph would have been a good and holy life together with close and loving relationships between them. Mary would, of course, have been a good mother and behaved like any other good mother. From the time he was born, Mary would have been watching Jesus all the time. As a child, she would have watched what he did and watched what kinds of things he showed an interest in. She would have had many opportunities to watch how he behaved and how he interacted with other people. One of the things she probably would have found out early in his life was that his personality would be one of true compassion. She would have seen that he genuinely cared about other people.
In this gospel, the first recorded miracle of Jesus is done to keep someone from having to suffer embarrassment. Think about that. The first public act of Jesus’ ministry is not done for a leper or a blind person or someone who is sick, but to help someone who is possibly going to experience some public embarrassment. Now, what kind of a God is that? What kind of God do we have who would love us so much that one of God’s desires for us would be that we not have to be embarrassed? That is really exciting to me because it says to me that my God truly never wants me to have to feel any shame. He does not want us to ever feel that we are not quite good enough or that there is anything about us that is marred or scarred by feelings that we are not lovable or adequate. God does not want us to be burdened by thoughts that we have done something unintentionally that might be seen as wrong. God just always wants us to have a genuine sense that we are good and we are loved. Our God says, “Because I care about you just as you are, I want you not to feel like what you have is not enough in the eyes of others. I do not want you to feel like who you are is shameful or to be looked down upon. I love you and want to give you whatever you need so you can feel that you are good.”
