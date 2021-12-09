Exciting news has been coming from Kansas State University. The physician assistant program has received accreditation status, and will welcome their first cohort of 36 students to campus to begin courses in January.
The physician assistant program, offered through the College of Health & Human Sciences, has received provisional accreditation status from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, or ARC-PA.
It is one of two programs available in Kansas. Housed in Mary and Carl Ice Hall on K-State’s Manhattan campus, the 27-month, full-time graduate program, consists of 12 months of classroom instruction followed by 15 months of clinical training. The program follows the traditional medical model of training, providing in-depth analysis of disease processes, diagnosis and treatment, an prepares students to serve as primary health care providers who practice medicine with physician supervision.
K-States’ PA program provides an excellent opportunity to educate students from a broad geographical area who, upon graduation, will play an essential role in improving access to healthcare, says program director, Gwen Ferdinand-Jacob.
On June 1, 2019, the College of Human Ecology at Kansas State University became the College of Health and Human Sciences.
From 1918 to 1963, the college evolved from the Division of Home Economics to the College of Home Economics. In 1985, it became known as the College of Human Ecology. The foundation of the College of Health and Human Sciences dates back to 1873 when the first women's course was offered at then Bluemont Central College.
Home to 17 undergraduate and 19 graduate degree programs housed in the departments of Applied Human Sciences; Food, Nutrition, Dietetics and Health; Hospitality Management; Interior Design and Fashion Studies; Kinesiology; Personal Financial Planning; and the K-State Center on Aging, the College of Health & Human Sciences provides students with the education and skills needed to make an impact in the lives of individuals, families and communities.
