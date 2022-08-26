If you are on Medicare and you or someone you know is struggling to pay for healthcare costs, there are programs that could help.
Extra Help is a program offered through the Social Security Administration. It is also known as Part D Low Income Subsidy. This program can help pay for the cost of prescription medication. Extra Help can help cover all or part of your monthly Part D premium, deductible, co-pays, and co-insurance. If you are enrolled in Medicaid, you will be automatically enrolled in Extra Help. People who are not automatically enrolled can apply for Extra Help through the Social Security Administration. You will have to meet income and asset guidelines to qualify. Visit the Social Security website to apply at www.ssa.gov.
Another program that can help pay for your Medicare costs is the Medicare Savings Program which KanCare administers. The Medicare Savings Program can help pay for your monthly Part B premium and potentially your deductible, co-pays, and co-insurance. Qualified Medicare Beneficiaries (QMB) will not have to pay premiums, deductibles, or co-insurance. You should not see a bill for any Medicare-covered service. Those that do not meet QMB guidelines may qualify for Low Income Medicare Beneficiary (LMB) or Expanded Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (ELMB). These programs will pay for the Part B premium. Social Security will no longer take the premium out of your monthly Social Security check or bill you for the amount. Application for the Medicare Savings Program can be made through KanCare.
Other programs that help with the cost of prescription medication include Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs). PAPs allow you to get free or low-cost drugs directly through the company that makes the drug. You may have to complete an application or have your doctor complete one. Some Patient Assistance Programs do not provide help if you are in a Part D plan. An excellent website to check for the Patient Assistance Programs for your specific medications is www.needymeds.org.
Prescription drug discount programs can also help with the cost of medications. You may get a lower medication price through the discount program than through your Part D plan. Keep in mind, however, that you cannot use the discount program and Part D coverage simultaneously.
Part D plans use tiers to categorize drugs for pricing. If a drug is in a higher tier, it typically will cost you more. You can ask your plan to move your medication to a lower tier. You may be able to ask your Part D plan for a tier exception if your drug is costing you more than you think it should. Contact your plan to find out how to apply for a tier exception.
For more information on these options, contact Teresa Hatfield at the Meadowlark Extension District at 785-364-4175 or thatfield@ksu.edu.
