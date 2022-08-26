If you are on Medicare and you or someone you know is struggling to pay for healthcare costs, there are programs that could help.

Extra Help is a program offered through the Social Security Administration. It is also known as Part D Low Income Subsidy. This program can help pay for the cost of prescription medication. Extra Help can help cover all or part of your monthly Part D premium, deductible, co-pays, and co-insurance. If you are enrolled in Medicaid, you will be automatically enrolled in Extra Help. People who are not automatically enrolled can apply for Extra Help through the Social Security Administration. You will have to meet income and asset guidelines to qualify. Visit the Social Security website to apply at www.ssa.gov.

