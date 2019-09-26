We may never truly know the backstory of the man who was found dead in the parking lot outside the Veterans Affairs clinic in St. Joseph.
Some of the facts, though, fill in heartbreaking details of one Vietnam veteran’s final hours. On Sept. 12, the man walked into the VA outpatient clinic on the South Belt Highway and filled out paperwork to begin receiving care. VA officials described him as polite and appreciative, with no outward signs of distress. Clinic officials scheduled an office appointment and made plans to get in contact with him.
The next morning, at about 7:20 a.m., a staff member found this veteran in a car parked at the clinic. Authorities said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He apparently died alone.
VA officials have initiated the process to get this veteran buried at Leavenworth National Cemetery, so that he may never again be alone. This is appropriate for someone who deserves the honor of resting among those who gave a similar sacrifice to our country.
Perhaps the time will come to uncover this veteran’s identity and give full recognition. We choose not to pursue that angle, both out of respect for privacy, but also because anonymity speaks powerfully to the shared pain that exists among so many veterans who are still in our midst.
At Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier compels us to not only contemplate those who are interred in the vault. This stark and somber monument forces us to comprehend the numbing reality that some are forever entombed in the Flanders mud or the depths of the Pacific Ocean. For a moment, those lost in the fog of war are not forgotten.
This Vietnam veteran should never be forgotten, but let’s also remember that his personal anguish is, tragically, not an isolated outcome of war. Too many of our service members, from Korea and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, are lost to suicide. A VA report found more than 6,000 veteran suicides a year from 2008 to 2016, with an alarming increase for those between the ages of 18 and 34.
“We ask anyone who will listen to join us in trying to help stop the next heartbreak, the next horrible outcome, the next loss to suicide,” Joseph Burks, public affairs officer for the VA Eastern Kansas Health System, wrote in an e-mail. Burks suggests putting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 800-273-8255, on your mobile phone.
Let’s also take the time to lift our eyes from our phones and look for signs of trouble. Let’s ask our veterans, and any of our friends and neighbors, if everything is OK.
This is a time to mourn, but it’s also a catalyst to be on guard for the next one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.