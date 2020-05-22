For weeks I’ve been praying for an end to the pandemic and feeling empathy for victims and their families.
But the problems hadn’t really come into my life — until I picked up The Globe last Saturday. The pandemic suddenly became very personal with the loss of a woman I’d known since I was six years old. Luetta Henry was an ACCHS classmate of one of my older sisters, and I had always hoped that I’d grow up to look like her. She was so tiny and cute that just to see here made me smile.
Later she and her husband, Lee Arensberg, became friends and I can’t begin to count how many pairs of shoes I bought from them for me and my family, daughter Shannon and husband Pat Moore.
Pat and Lee passed away before the word corona became something to be feared.
I last talked to”Lulu” and Lee when I met them along Atchison’s Riverfront Hiking/Biking Trail. She was waiting in their car to met Lee wen he completed he walk from Veteran’s Park to the Kanza Indian lodge at the north terminal of the trail.
With the news about Lulu, my emotion from the virus had been frustration and anger. When I learned it had taken Lulu, I went beyond anger to outraged tears. I screamed in a tirade of utter frustration and helplessness.
I’m still having intermittent spells of tears and I want to hit something or someone.
My prayers are now focused on those when are looking for a vaccine and/or treatment, and I find I cannot put the pandemic out of my mind for more than a few minutes at a time.
I suppose almost everyone in the world feels the same as I, and the thought of my little great grandchildren living in this dangerous time can also bring me to tears.
As Kansas businesses and schools open again, I have difficulty sleeping and that the world is being held hostage by this invisible, but living and deadly thing.
I beg all who might be reading this to pray, even if in the past you have had no one and nothing to which you could pray.
A prayer is easy — just say what you feel in your heart and try to believe that your sincere hopes somehow have an effect somewhere somehow.
If you can do this, maybe you — like me — will feel a little better for a little while.
This is all that most of us can do, and in your prayers, no matter how you word it, ask for strength for those who are working to defeat COVID-19. And do everything you can to keep you and yours safe.
I guess what I’m saying is: Have faith in your self, and perhaps this, too, shall pass.
