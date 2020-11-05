Strange and wonderful moments I remember during my long and somewhat colorful life:
At 18 months of age, seeing my mother and my three sisters spread- eagled on their hospital beds with terrible burns from the fire that destroyed our rural Huron home.
At age 3, being chased and pecked by a gaggle of geese down the lane of the house that replaced the one lost in the fire. I don't recall, but I've been told I had to sit on a pillow for a week or so after the attack. I do know I've never been happy around geese since then.
At age 4, moving to a rural Shannon farmhouse which had no plumbing or electricity. Didn't miss the plumbing, having never lived in any house which had that, but there had been electricity in that fire-replacement house. Somehow I learned to read by the dim glow of an oil lamp.
At age 5, failing to make it in time to the outhouse at Monrovia Elementary School. My schoolmates totally failed to take the incident with straight faces.
Also age 5, getting the first and only spanking of my life for crossing Highway 9 to play with the little boy across the way. That little boy was Leroy Stutz, who many years later became an Air Force pilot and spent months as a prisoner of the Viet Cong. I also remember the day we got the news that Leroy was alive and returning home.
At age 6 starting second grade at Lancaster Elementary, where I was very pleased to find indoor plumbing.
At age 16, being graduated from then-ACCHS in Effingham after four unforgettable years. Didn't have a clue then that this was to be the best time of my life.
A few days after graduation, boarding a bus for Oregon to join two of my older sisters. Spent some nights sleeping on what at the time was a safe beach, and falling into my life-long love affair with the Pacific Ocean.
At age 18, being wed to Pat Moore. Not only because of the ceremony,but because while I was fussing with my hair, everyone in my parents' Lancaster home drove off to the church, leaving me without a car. Luckily, my brother, Bud Callahan, stopped by he house to see if there was any coffee made. In my rush to greet him, I got a runner in my hose, and Bud repaired it with red nail polish. I was married with a huge red splotch on my right ankle.
At age 19, the arrival of my only child, a daughter. The kid seemed unable to make up her mind, as first she pelted me with labor pains at 7 1/2 months, then took her sweet time, coming out after more than 45 hours of those pains. She weighed about three pounds and spent several weeks relaxing in a hospital incubator.
Same age, incubator-watching as daughter's cousin Tim arrived and spent a few days in the incubator next to hers. The nurses thoroughly enjoyed watching the three-pound pipsqueak and her nine-pound relative bellow at one another, a condition with still occurs once in a while.
At age old enough to know better, being over-served at the Atchison VFW Post bar and deciding to drive a bull-dozer out of the post parking lot. This might have remained as just one more of many over-served times of my life, if it hadn't been for the sheer joy of watching a bunch of people scatter at terror as I actually managed to get the dozer motor started. A measure of calm returned when I was unable to get the darn thing in gear.
I can't begin to list all the moments since then that are etched on my memory card, however....
This morning, I awakened still among the living and able to get out of bed with the aid of Mr. Walker.
That feat, which I used to take for granted, is now a remarkable moment. Life is different, but still better than any possible alternative.
