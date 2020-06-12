Before I get into this, I want to clarify something. For those of you who have asked why The Globe doesn't use this column every week - from the late Cotton O'Neill on through the years to Joey May, no editor of The Globe has ever rejected any column I've ever turned in.
There are two reasons why the column might not run.
One, I'm too lazy to write one. Two, I've just made one of my increasingly frequent trips via ambulance.
I much prefer reason one, but reason two is cropping up along with that tell-tale number that keeps getting bigger on my drive's license.
Well, there have been that stretch when I went part-time and spent the final weeks before retirement at the Hiawatha World. I don't recall if my column ran in both papers during that time, the first time Joey May was my editor.
As Globe readers of my generation know, I lasted through a long string of Globe editors, or general managers as they were known during several years.
Eight during full-time employment. and two of three after retirement and working from home.
Between Globe stints, I was employed by the Omaha World-Herald, and five other newspapers in Nebraska and Iowa.
As you can see, I'm still hanging on, but the ink in my veins is getting thinner, along with my hair.
The hair, however, continues to make its way down to my upper lip and chin, and I could now star in a performance of the Life and Times of Buffalo Bill.
Now to the Something Completely Different Dept.
Can anyone out there explain to me these long-time adages:
Fit to be tied; to beat the band; go hog wild; to fix one's clock'
90 to nothing; puttin' on the dog.
Now some expressions are self-explanatory- up the creek without a paddle, or crooked as a dog's hind leg.
(Well, to be honest, I guess the latter might be understood only if you've ever walked behind a running dog). But if I'm fit to be tied, does that mean I can easily slip into any kind of knotted rope or into a noose? Just as soon not be that fit.
Beat the band. Granted, there've been a few bands I could take a swing at. Guns and Roses, comes to mind, as do Black Sabbath and the Rolling Stones. Well, at least Mick Jagger and his tongue.
But I defy you to outrun angry parents of high school marchers if you lay a hand on their offspring.
I've never tried, or wanted to ry to fix anyone's clock except my own. This adage is used as a term to put the brakes to someone, or their actions. I think it should mean a helpful gesture to keep someone from being late to work or to supper.
Go hog wild. I have, on rare occasions, seen a group of hogs run toward feeding time; but by and large hogs just lay around and grunt.
Holy Hannah - I just wrote by and large, and I don't even know what it means.
(By the way - Holy Hannah is the woman who tried to teach me Catechism. She labored for two weeks before throwing in the towel (thanks to my childhood admiration for the late Joe (Brown Bomber) Louis, I know about that towel. But I still don't know my Catechism. Does that mean I'm dumber than a day old box of rocks, or just a fence post?
