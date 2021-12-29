One of the more intriguing, and quite possibly lesser-known stories in Atchison’s history, was that of the Mo-Kan Free Bridge. During the 1930’s the United States was in the middle of the Great Depression, and President Roosevelt had created programs to help prop up the American public. Seemingly unrelated, but soon to be forever intertwined, the progress of the Mo-Kan Free Bridge was halted by a serious legal battle. The people of Atchison desperately wanted a bridge that they could the Missouri crossing without needing to pay a toll. The average toll ticket was anywhere between $.15 to $1.00, which would equal $299.99 today. The people of Atchison wanted the bridge, but no one could decide on paying for the cost of construction. The state of Kansas was willing to pay for a portion of the bridge, but they felt the state of Missouri should also pay for their portion of the bridge. The city of Atchison was also held responsible for their share also. Indecision from both parties lead to a legal battle. The case made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court and there the decision finally was resolved. The United States made the bridge construction a WPA project. The United States was willing to pay for half of the project, but Missouri and Kansas had to split the rest of the bill evenly. The construction of the bridge took place from March 1937 July 1938, and although it was meant to cost $650,000, the bill ended up around $750,000. More importantly, the bridge lived up to its name as the Mo-Kan Free bridge, and people coming to or leaving Atchison never paid a toll again. Not all was glad tidings, as the city of Atchison and East Atchison had to enforce imminent domain on properties in the path of the construction site. $48,000 worth of bonds were handed out to people forced to leave their businesses. As most Atchison residents are aware, the bridge would later come to be known as the Amelia Earhart Bridge. In 1999, the easily recognizable lights that adorned the top ramparts of the bridge were placed along with the two large spotlights. Eventually the bridge became a hassle and was constantly in need of repair, and so the need for a new bridge began. In 2013, the old bridge was destroyed, but a constant reminder of where the bridge once was is in the unusual curve in the bridge we have today.
