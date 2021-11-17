This time of the year brings back so many memories of Thanksgiving deadlines for my newspapers. With the short deadlines it takes real skill to coordinate all of the stories, inserts and post office deadlines. With a daily newspaper you have to make sure your staff is not standing in line at the Black Friday sales while you walk through the office and only hear echoes when you call out their names. At a weekly newspaper, well they would just be lined up behind the daily people in the Black Friday lines!
Thanksgiving newspaper is the largest newspaper of the year. It can be four sections and a bundle of inserts into the 20s. With that many inserts they had to be pre-inserted into a section. So, one of the sections had to be printed ahead of time. That usually was a lifestyles section which was printed on a Tuesday and inserted on Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving paper was an “all hands-on deck” no matter what position you held in the newspaper. First thing on Wednesday morning was a walk around the plant to see who was there and if they were finished with their normal job they were happily greeted by me with a smiling request to go to the mailroom to help stuff inserts.
It wasn’t all work in the morning because a breakfast was catered in for the staff. A fed staff is a happy staff. The inserting time picked up and it was all elbows on stuffing the inserts. Usually, the insert package was ready by lunch and everyone got a break because the afternoon, evening and maybe into the night was going to be the busiest time.
The afternoon saw the editorial department kick into high gear and stories were read and re-read before being put on the page. The editor had several people lined up to read the pages that were laid out in the composing room. I was the last to read the paper because I wanted to read it like our reader would read the paper. Any mistakes were quickly corrected and by evening time it was time for a semi celebration. Pizzas of every flavor were set up in the lunchroom along with soft drinks. I was always amazed at my staff because they seemed to have a bottomless pit for a stomach. But once that feast ended we knew the it was only hours away when the last bundle went out the door.
The pressmen had the press roaring by this time and had the first section on which was sports. When sports section was finished the runners would take the sections to each of the inserting tables. Each table had four people this night because there was a large amount of insert bundles on the table. It was working like a machine till someone asked where the Kmart inserts were and everyone quit working and a collective intake of breath could be heard.
Normally we could put our hands on the insert in a matter of seconds but with all of the papers around it was not an easy task. The insert hunt began and all of a sudden one of the inserters said that someone told him we didn’t need the Kmart inserts so he threw them away! What? At that point I made a beeline for the dumpster which was located at the back of the building. My circulation manager formed a chain gang so we could just move the inserts to the table and they could go into the paper with the next two sections. Brilliant idea!
The idea went down the drain as I opened the door and it had just started to snow. Yes, on top of everything else it was snowing. The problem now was to move all of the wasted papers from the top to see the Kmart inserts that had been thrown into the dumpster earlier in the day. That could be at least four feet of paper!
There was only one thing to do. Jump! With a leap I found myself in a mass of paper up to my neck. Talk about something to tell your children about! I was not about to do this on my own so my circulation manager joined me but she had a real problem, I am 5’7”, she is 5’3”. Get the picture? She was buried so I had to dig her out first before she could even help.
After shoving, pushing and digging I finally found the inserts. Thank goodness they were still bundled because it made it easier to lift. The front of the dumpster is slanted away from the back door so we had to get real creative on how we were going to get the bundles up to the floor. What we decided to do was to put a couple of planks so someone could be the person getting and giving the bundles to the chain gang. It worked perfectly with only an hour delay.
Break time! It was close to 8pm. With any luck we could be done by midnight or one. Those that had to come into work on Friday were let go and all that remained clapped as they went out the door. The press was starting up and broke out into a nice hum. Great, that meant the last section was being completed! A new surge of energy filled the mailroom as those remaining were determined to be going home at midnight.
The bundle tyers were whipping the straps around the newspapers and a runner was delivering the bundles out the back door to the drivers waiting so they could deliver to the rural areas. Once they cleared the next wave were the bundle drivers for the intown foot carriers. There were eighty two carriers that would get up early to make sure the paper was delivered before the coffee was brewing.
As the last bundle left the building the pressmen finished cleaning the press and the mailroom was swept up it seemed surreal what just happened. The laughter, hard work and pride of a job well done was in the minds of everyone.
One more Thanksgiving eve for a newspaper. Many more to come.
