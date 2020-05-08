Tomatoes

Tomatoes are the country’s most popular home garden crop, but they are legendary for being a headache to grow well. However, with careful preparation, you’ll have delicious fruit on the vine in no time.

For those with a green thumb (and those with not so green thumb), here are the shared ideas from Extension of what you could be doing in your landscape areas during the month. Personally, it does seem vegetable gardening has been a slow season for growth except for weeds. Fruit trees in some landscapes were damaged by the freezes and will not produce fruit this year.

Vegetables and Fruits:

Plant tomato, pepper, and eggplant transplants as soils warm in early to mid-May

Seed sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, beans, and other warm season vegetables

Lightly cultivate soil with a hoe to control weed growth

Mound soil around potato plants to encourage tuber formation

Harvest fresh asparagus until the spear size decreases

Remove rhubarb seed stalks to encourage leaf growth

Plant kitchen herbs for summer use in dishes or food preservation

Treat fruit trees with needed pesticides to control insects and disease if you have fruit

Thin heavy fruit set on apples and peaches to increase fruit size (if you have fruit)

Flowers:

Plant annual flowers for summer color

Continue to plant and divide perennials

Mulch for weed control and moisture retention

Begin pinching chrysanthemums for bushier plants

Do not remove foliage from spring bulbs until it dies down naturally, this develops stronger blooms for next year

Plant container gardens and hanging baskets using a good quality potting mix

Keep a garden journal for permanent reference

Lawns:

Apply slow release nitrogen fertilizer to bluegrass and tall fescue to promote summer growth if watering during the summer. Lower maintenance lawns skip this application

Mow bluegrass and tall fescue at 3 inches

Spot treat broadleaf weeds

Fertilize zoysia lawns with high nitrogen to promote green up and summer growth

Mow zoysia at 1 to 2 inches tall

Withhold early summer watering until needed to promote more drought tolerant lawns

Trees and Shrubs:

Plant new trees and shrubs

Prune spring flowering shrubs after bloom to shape plant and encourage flowers next year

Mulch around young trees and shrubs to conserve moisture and control weed growth

Water young ornamentals as needed

Remove tree wraps for summer growth

Remove tree stakes that have been in place more than one growing season

Fertilize trees to help increase growth rates

Caution, don’t use line trimmers around trees and shrubs – they easily damage plants permanently

Houseplants:

Move plants outdoors for summer by gradually increasing the exposure to sunlight

Fertilize plants to promote summer development

Rotate plants to develop a well-rounded plant

Repot plants into a one inch larger pot

Check for insects

