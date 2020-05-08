For those with a green thumb (and those with not so green thumb), here are the shared ideas from Extension of what you could be doing in your landscape areas during the month. Personally, it does seem vegetable gardening has been a slow season for growth except for weeds. Fruit trees in some landscapes were damaged by the freezes and will not produce fruit this year.
Vegetables and Fruits:
Plant tomato, pepper, and eggplant transplants as soils warm in early to mid-May
Seed sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, beans, and other warm season vegetables
Lightly cultivate soil with a hoe to control weed growth
Mound soil around potato plants to encourage tuber formation
Harvest fresh asparagus until the spear size decreases
Remove rhubarb seed stalks to encourage leaf growth
Plant kitchen herbs for summer use in dishes or food preservation
Treat fruit trees with needed pesticides to control insects and disease if you have fruit
Thin heavy fruit set on apples and peaches to increase fruit size (if you have fruit)
Flowers:
Plant annual flowers for summer color
Continue to plant and divide perennials
Mulch for weed control and moisture retention
Begin pinching chrysanthemums for bushier plants
Do not remove foliage from spring bulbs until it dies down naturally, this develops stronger blooms for next year
Plant container gardens and hanging baskets using a good quality potting mix
Keep a garden journal for permanent reference
Lawns:
Apply slow release nitrogen fertilizer to bluegrass and tall fescue to promote summer growth if watering during the summer. Lower maintenance lawns skip this application
Mow bluegrass and tall fescue at 3 inches
Spot treat broadleaf weeds
Fertilize zoysia lawns with high nitrogen to promote green up and summer growth
Mow zoysia at 1 to 2 inches tall
Withhold early summer watering until needed to promote more drought tolerant lawns
Trees and Shrubs:
Plant new trees and shrubs
Prune spring flowering shrubs after bloom to shape plant and encourage flowers next year
Mulch around young trees and shrubs to conserve moisture and control weed growth
Water young ornamentals as needed
Remove tree wraps for summer growth
Remove tree stakes that have been in place more than one growing season
Fertilize trees to help increase growth rates
Caution, don’t use line trimmers around trees and shrubs – they easily damage plants permanently
Houseplants:
Move plants outdoors for summer by gradually increasing the exposure to sunlight
Fertilize plants to promote summer development
Rotate plants to develop a well-rounded plant
Repot plants into a one inch larger pot
Check for insects
