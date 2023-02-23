In Kansas, arthritis affects 1 in 4 people over age 18. Arthritis is a term that describes inflammation or swelling in one or more joints. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, but the most common types are Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Gout, and Fibromyalgia. Pain and symptoms vary based on the type of arthritis you have.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. Wear and tear on your joints cause osteoarthritis. After a time, the cartilage around your bones begins to break down, making it harder and more painful to move. Because cartilage is a protective layer, as it wears away, the bones begin to rub against one another and cause pain.