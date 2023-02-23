In Kansas, arthritis affects 1 in 4 people over age 18. Arthritis is a term that describes inflammation or swelling in one or more joints. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, but the most common types are Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Gout, and Fibromyalgia. Pain and symptoms vary based on the type of arthritis you have.
Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. Wear and tear on your joints cause osteoarthritis. After a time, the cartilage around your bones begins to break down, making it harder and more painful to move. Because cartilage is a protective layer, as it wears away, the bones begin to rub against one another and cause pain.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease. An autoimmune disease occurs when the body’s immune system can’t tell the difference between foreign cells and the body’s healthy cells. The body’s immune system attacks healthy normal cells. With rheumatoid arthritis, the healthy cells of joints and organs, especially the lining of joints. As this continues to occur, inflammation causes the breakdown of the joint and causes permanent damage.
A build-up of uric acid crystals in the body causes gout. The excess crystals can accumulate in the joints causing severe pain. The large joints are often affected, such as the big toe. Gout flare up can come on very quickly and be extremely painful.
Fibromyalgia causes chronic pain throughout the body. Fibromyalgia occurs more frequently in women than in men. People with fibromyalgia also experience fatigue as well as trouble sleeping. People may also be more sensitive to pain or report feeling pain differently than people without fibromyalgia.
Risk factors for developing arthritis include injury or overuse of a joint, age, being overweight, family history, or being female. It is often diagnosed by reviewing your symptoms with your doctor, using X-rays and lab tests. Talk to your healthcare provider when symptoms first appear, and they will be able to devise a treatment plan that might include exercise.
While exercise might seem counterintuitive, it could be one of the best things you can do. If you are overweight, losing weight will help to put less stress on your joints. Exercise is also one of the most effective ways to manage your symptoms. K-State Research and Extension has a joint-friendly exercise program for people with arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease program will be offered in Holton starting on March 13, 2023, at the Evangel Church at 1:30 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays. Walk With Ease is a 6-week program that aims to help people start or maintain a safe walking habit. Participants will also learn how to manage their arthritis. The Walk With Ease program was designed for people with arthritis but can be practical and valuable for anyone. Any adult can participate in the program, male and female, fit or flabby—anyone who wants to increase physical activity to gain the benefits of exercising.
The class is free, and all participants will receive an Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease guidebook. Space in the class is limited. Call Teresa Hatfield at the Meadowlark Extension District to sign up at 785-364-4125 or thatfield@ksu.edu.
Commented