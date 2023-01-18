At the time of this writing, we had some snow, ice and a little cold snap. But we have had some nice days where I hope you and your family were able to enjoy a great way to connect while being physically active. Like any routine, though, you may be feeling the need to spice it up. If your family is in a walking rut, try these four tips to boost the fun for everyone.
1. Come with questions: One of the favorite parts of a family/friend walks is not the physical activity. It is the time to talk with friends or family. Very rarely do we get one-on-one time, without a screen or other distractions vying for our attention. When we walk, it is easier to focus on one another and a great time to ask questions. Conversation starters are great for getting our chats going. They can be as simple as, “What should we have for dinner?” they can be as thoughtful as, “What is one thing you are thankful for right now?” sometimes we even get silly with, “Would you rather have purple spots all over your skin or green hair?”
2. Listen to music or books: You can bring your phone on walks in case of emergency, but we also use it to listen to music. Usually, we end up dancing more than walking, which adds the perfect amount of spice to a walk routine. If music isn’t your thing, try an audiobook. Instead of counting the minutes, walk until you complete a chapter. What a great way to exercise your body and mind!
3. Track your mileage: We stay motivated by setting goals and tracking your mileage. You can start your watch at the beginning of your walk and go until a family member is ready to stop. Sometimes when they realize how close they are to a full mile, they will want to keep going. Creative tip: You can take it one step farther by making a mileage paper chain. For each mile walked, add a link so your child can have a fun interactive visual.
4. Change your scenery: You can only walk to the stop sign or around the block so many times! When you begin to sense burnout with your routine, it may be time for a change of scenery. This can be as simple as doing your normal routine in reverse, or you might try that new walking path you noticed on your drive every day. Many communities have access to walking paths or trails—do some research to find new views you can enjoy while being active.
