At the time of this writing, we had some snow, ice and a little cold snap. But we have had some nice days where I hope you and your family were able to enjoy a great way to connect while being physically active. Like any routine, though, you may be feeling the need to spice it up. If your family is in a walking rut, try these four tips to boost the fun for everyone.

1. Come with questions: One of the favorite parts of a family/friend walks is not the physical activity. It is the time to talk with friends or family. Very rarely do we get one-on-one time, without a screen or other distractions vying for our attention. When we walk, it is easier to focus on one another and a great time to ask questions. Conversation starters are great for getting our chats going. They can be as simple as, “What should we have for dinner?” they can be as thoughtful as, “What is one thing you are thankful for right now?” sometimes we even get silly with, “Would you rather have purple spots all over your skin or green hair?”

