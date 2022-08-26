Being able to talk with your doctor is important, especially if you have health problems or concerns. Use these tips to make the most of your doctor visit.
· Prepare for your visit. Be ready to ask three or four questions. Share your symptoms, medicines or vitamins, health habits, and any major life changes.
· Take notes or ask for written materials. Do not be afraid to ask the doctor to repeat or clarify important information.
· Make decisions with your doctor that meet your needs. Discuss risks, benefits and costs of tests and treatments. Ask your doctor about other options and preventive things you can do.
· Be sure you are getting the message. If you have trouble hearing, ask your doctor to face you when talking and to speak louder and more clearly.
· Tell the doctor if you feel rushed, worried or uncomfortable. You can offer to return a second visit or follow up by phone or email.
Laughter is Good Medicine
Stress can take a toll on your health. Laughter can improve your emotional and physical health. Try these ways to add laughter to your life.
1. Look for funny things happening. Instead of thinking about all the factors causing you stress, try to find laughter all around you. Most things we laugh at come from situations happening that were not meant to be funny.
2. Make funny friends. Surrounding yourself with funny people will change your perspective on life. Funny people have a charisma that people are drawn to.
3. Watch a funny movie or a comedy.
4. Go to the card section of the store and read funny cards.
5. Focus on the joy in life and laugh several times a day.
Laughter is the best medicine. It is good for your health!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.