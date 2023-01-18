As we focus on the new year, many people start by making resolutions about their health. Most of us know the best way to keep healthy is to exercise, eat right, and maintain a healthy weight. We also need to take advantage of our health insurance's preventative services. Many preventive services are covered at 100% if you are on Medicare. They do not require that you meet the Medicare deductible.
Preventative care is the care you receive to detect and prevent illness and keep you healthy. Medicare Part B covers many preventive services, such as screenings, vaccinations, and counseling. If you are on Original Medicare, you will pay nothing for most preventative services. If you are on a Medicare Advantage Plan, you will need to visit an in-network provider to have those services covered at 100%. You may be charged if you see an out-of-network provider. Keep in mind that if during a preventative screening, your provider discovers a problem or needs to treat a problem, Medicare may bill you for any diagnostic care you receive. For example, suppose the doctor removes a polyp during a colonoscopy. In that case, the cost to remove the polyp will not be covered at 100%.
New to Medicare beneficiaries should take advantage of the "Welcome to Medicare" preventative visit. This visit is covered for the first twelve months after you enroll in Medicare Part B. Your healthcare provider will talk to you about your medical history, check your height and weight, and check your blood pressure. Your provider will also give you a written plan letting you know what screenings, shots, and other preventative services you need. After that visit each year, you can schedule your "Annual Wellness" visit. During the Annual Wellness visit, you and your primary care provider will create or update a personalized prevention plan. Keep in mind that the Annual Wellness visit is not a physical and is similar to the Welcome to Medicare preventive visit.
Some types of preventative services include:
· Bone mass measurements
· Breast cancer screening (mammograms)
· Cardiovascular disease screening (cholesterol, lipid, and triglyceride levels)
· Cervical and vaginal cancer screening
· Colorectal cancer screening
· Depression screening
· Diabetes screening and self-management training
· Glaucoma tests
· Hepatitis B and C screening
· HIV screening
· Lung cancer screening
· Prostate cancer screening
· vaccinations (Flu, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis B, and Shingles)
For more information on Medicare preventative services, contact Teresa Hatfield at the Meadowlark Extension District at 785-364-4125.
