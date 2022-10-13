Dear Atchison County Citizen / Registered Voter,
This past year our business and family celebrated 150 years here in Atchison, making us one of the oldest continuously operated businesses in our community, for which I’m proud and very grateful for.
Dear Atchison County Citizen / Registered Voter,
This past year our business and family celebrated 150 years here in Atchison, making us one of the oldest continuously operated businesses in our community, for which I’m proud and very grateful for.
While I usually don’t get directly involved in political issues, rarely has an event come along in this history that is as consequential as the ballot initiative to lower our sales taxes within Atchison County. This is a very simple question for each of us as citizens and registered voters to answer.
“Do we support those in local government that want to spend our money, or support those of us who provide the money?”
No doubt there are services our County needs to provide for the good of all. Back in 1993, voters knew this and voted, by a 3:1 margin, (passing in every voting district), to provide funding for our solid waste and joint communications, a 1% sales tax to keep our streams and creeks clean of trash, as well as shared public safety communication services within our County and those Cities in it.
At the time of the vote, we all believed the monies would go directly to the county for funding, but it didn’t. State law returned only around half the money to the county and the rest went to the cities. Some kept the money and others didn’t causing the county to assess tipping fees on trash which was not the intent of the voter.
When the Kansas Legislature learned how the voter’s intentions were being violated, they passed legislation to give us the voters a chance to re-vote the issue. This time the sales tax will be dedicated to be used only for solid waste and joint communications. What’s even more important, a majority of our county commissioners have realized, we can lower the sales taxes from 1% to .75% saving families within our County $500-$1000 a year.
Sadly, for more than fifteen years our County and City officials have been unable to work together to address this issue. It’s now time for the voters to solve this problem.
Lastly and most importantly, the worst thing that has happened within our County due to various Cities not complying with the intent of the voter, is that it has created two classes of taxpayers by double taxation. A business like mine, who pays tipping fees through trash services, plus the 1% sales tax for items we and I personally buy within our County, is double taxation! Our government entities should be better than this.
Fortunately, the same majority of commissioners have went on record recently supporting the elimination of tipping fees if this ballot initiative passes, thus doing away with double taxation. To selectively make customers who pay trash fees, pay twice, is just not right.
Therefore, I urge all of you to vote YES to lower our sales taxes, per the question found on the November 8th, 2022 ballot –
Shall the following be adopted?
Shall Atchison County, Kansas be authorized to impose a three-fourths of one percent (0.75%) countywide retailers’ sales tax with all revenues to be derived therefrom to be retained by the County, and such revenues to be used for the purpose of financing the costs of joint law enforcement communications and solid waste disposal: with said sales tax to replace the existing 1993 one percent (1.0%) countywide retailers’ sales tax, and the said Sales Tax to expire ten (10) years after its commencement; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A 12-187 et seq., as amended?
It’ll bring more shoppers to Atchison, and what business doesn’t want to lower the price of their products to their customers?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.